I Drew Some Of The People I Followed And Others That Have Followed Me

by

I really appreciate all of you out there who have followed me and I hope to do more of these posts! You can follow it to be in my next list of drawings! Or if not that, feel free to ask me to draw you in a comment to this post as well! (I mostly based these off pfps, the names you gave, and your descriptions.) I hope you enjoy this strange group of different people and styles! Love to all of you!

#1 Irishgoatgirl As A Satyr, Honestly I Loved This Idea!

#2 Lil’ Potato, Protect Her At All Costs!

#3 Zara The Squidy Squid And Her Cow Shark! (Just Because)

#4 Crazy Cat Lady As An Old Woman(First Person I Subscribed To!)

#5 Fair_weather_rose In Her Imagination (Did I Spell That Right?)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
