My Illustrations Tell Different Stories, And Here Are 35 Of My Best Works

by

My name is Laura El and I am a digital illustrator based in New York City. I began my artistic journey as a printmaker and commission artist, which led me to found a successful pet portrait company. Today, I can be found selling my work as NFT, which has allowed me to create art on my own terms and embrace complete artistic freedom.

My unique line art style and innate ability to tell stories through a single image have garnered admiration from people across the globe. So far my work has been sold at Sotheby’s and featured in publications such as Forbes, Marie Claire, and Cosmopolitan. Last year, I have also written and illustrated a children’s book, “The Lurkers”, recommended by Fox News as one of the best books to read in the Fall of 2022.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | thelurkers.com

#1 Big City Dreams

We’ve all had those lofty dreams. Sometimes, all you need to do is to take a leap of faith. It helps to have a good friend by your side.

#2 Almost Home

It may be exciting to leave, but no matter how far our journey takes us, there’s nothing like seeing a familiar sight and knowing you are almost home.

#3 Sunset Serenade

When everything around you shines a little brighter and all of the love songs are written about you, cling to this moment for as long as you can. There may be no greater feeling in all of the world.

#4 Sunsets With You

#5 Dancing Music Notes

#6 New Beginnings In Manhattan

#7 Lonely Island

#8 Window Of Choice

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#9 Music In New York

#10 Kid Problems

Some things are hard to hold on to. Like the simplicity of life when you were a kid. Back when your biggest problems really weren’t that big after all.

#11 On Our Way

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#12 Art Collector

Step into the life of an affluent art collector as he smokes a pipe in his penthouse, overlooking breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. The warm glow of the blazing fireplace illuminates the vast collection of art adorning the walls, while his faithful Dalmatian snoozes comfortably on the nearby couch.

#13 Tree Of Life

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#14 The Descent

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#15 I See You & I Like You

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#16 Sticky Fingers

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#17 Somewhere In The Mountains

#18 Symphony Of The City

The city is a melting pot where we all sing our own tune, yet we’re also part of something much larger than ourselves. It’s more than just noise; the ‘Symphony of the City’ gives our streets their pulse and makes us feel alive.

#19 Bright Lights & Big City Dream

#20 Different Yet The Same

#21 I Want To Show You Something

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#22 Late Night Thoughts

#23 Somewhere In The Park

#24 Two Worlds

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#25 Take To The Skies

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#26 A New Friend

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#27 Spirit World

#28 You Are Grounded

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#29 So, Who Are You?

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#30 Two Huskies In The Mountains

#31 You, Me & The Big Grey City

#32 New York’s Pigeon Man

#33 Taking A Stroll Down The Growth Ave

#34 Temptation

The illustration comes from one of my series called ‘The Lurkers’

#35 Ice Skating Ring In Central Park

