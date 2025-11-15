50 Before & After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

There’s nothing quite like seeing your tiny furball growing up. Except you don’t really see it. ‘Cause it seems that felines go from kittens to full-blown kings and queens of cattos in a glimpse of the eye.

Luckily, there are photographs that prove it’s the same four-legged companion and no one is playing any mind tricks on you.

So this time, Bored Panda has compiled a heartwarming list full of cats before and after growing up that show no matter the age, some things stay the same. And it’s purrfectly wholesome cattitude.

#1 Nimbus Leveled Up From Crinkled Tissue To Supermodel

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: 211av8r

#2 Chimera Kitten To Cat

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: beroemd

#3 Before And After. What A Transformation

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Luciphyr729

#4 About A Year Ago I Shared A Picture Of Some Kittens I Found Under My House. Here’s An Update

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: RedArremerAce

#5 3 Years Later And This Little Man Is All Grown Up! Say Hi To Loki

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: lbcdm

#6 They Grow Up So Fast, Don’t They?

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: TDX

#7 Harvey’s Skinny Body Was Found Abandoned In A Ditch, Soaking Wet, And Dotted With Cigarette Burns

He was infested with fleas, anemic, and starving. One look at his little face and I knew had to adopt him. Fast forward 5 years, he’s now a confident, happy, healthy boi with a career in modelling.

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: olivealexander

#8 How It Started And How It Is Going. Bestfriends

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: 0LoveRainbow0

#9 This Gigantic, Toothless, Furry Lovebug Has Cost Me More Than A Used Car But He’s Gonna Be 3 Years Old Next Month

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: KittyNouveau

#10 Time Flies

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: cinephile46

#11 6 Weeks And 8 Months

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Weronika9

#12 22 Years And Counting

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: tgalen

#13 I Make Him Do “The Circle Of Life” With Me On The Anniversary Of His Adoption

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: jeffreybbbbbbbb

#14 Theodore’s Birthday. 3 Months To 3 Years

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: kataani

#15 Six Months Later… Floofy To Even More Floofy

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: trixie_pixie_dust

#16 From Kitten To Cat: Grandma Edition. I’ve Been Bringing Axl To Visit Since He Was 4 Weeks Old – He’s 10 Months Now And She’s His Favorite Person

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: CeeDot85

#17 First Time In Her Cat Bed vs. 2 Years Later

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: FickleFern

#18 Left – 3 Months Old. Right – 11 Months Old. We Also Got A Third Cat In The Form Of His Tail

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: hellonheelz

#19 These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: 9999monkeys

#20 One Year Later

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: jenpriester

#21 Me When I Was Little And Me Last Winter

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: sampycat

#22 The Day We Adopted To Now

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: M1ssMoon

#23 Here’s My Cat Two Years Later

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: PakistaniFalooda

#24 1998 And 2018

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: slariet

#25 17 Months Later

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: DD1234567

#26 From 1 Month To 7 Months

I was about to adopt my very first kitten/cat. Foster family said “don’t you want to adopt these two? They’d be so happy together”. They were so right.

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: croutelle

#27 Bean Was A Microkitten. Here She Is At 8 Weeks Vs. 5 Years

She has some bone deformities that limit her front leg mobility and is still under 6lbs.

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: mrszubris

#28 Same Spot, Same Cat, Two Years Difference

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: alrightmousey

#29 Smile Stayed The Same. Size Not So Much

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: timelady84

#30 From Meow To Meow

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Ryushindo

#31 Here’s My Buddy, Thor At 7 Weeks (Day I Got Him) And At About A Year (New Toy Face!)

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: TeddyRose13

#32 Melvin: Found In A Trash Heap In June 2012. He Spent His First Night Sleeping On Me. Six Years Later, It’s Still His Favorite Place To Be

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: snerdie

#33 Since July 2019, The Table Has Inexplicably Gotten Smaller

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: cute-newt

#34 This Is Pepina. 5 Months And 1 Year Old, She Became Lion In Meantime

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Morana_Saracevic

#35 From A Little Floof To A Lot Of Floof

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: good-eye-mite

#36 From Kitten To Cat

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Phizzwizard

#37 Seasons Keep Changing And Stanley Keeps Growing

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: raeco23

#38 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: alinaesther

#39 I Found These Little Dumplings Under My House Four Years Ago. I Love Them So Much

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: RedArremerAce

#40 Pic Of Me And My Cat In 2001 Vs 2021

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: KittyRamPaige

#41 My Sweet Mia – 5 Weeks To 3 Years

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: summerjane18

#42 Hecate And The Case Of The Amazing Shrinking Stuffie

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: gmcharlt

#43 Some Things Never Change

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: meowpal33

#44 Fluffy To Fluffier

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: ThereIs0nly0ne

#45 My Best Friend At 1 Month And Again At 3 Years. Some Things Never Change

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Innerquestion

#46 Shamelessly Using My Cake Day To Show Off My Boy Howdy! 10 Weeks To 7 Months

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: ig_gnome_inious

#47 Ziggy (Left) And Marcel (Right)

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: atlanta_clause

#48 Have You Ever Look At An Old Photo Of Your Kitten And Wonder “What Happened??” Mimi And Mochi 8 Months Later

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: OyabunRyo

#49 Willow At 3 Days Old Vs 3 Months Old

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: Evil__eye737

#50 3 Months Vs 3 Yo

50 Before &#038; After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

Image source: umihui

