50 Before & After Pics Of Tiny Kittens Turning Into Beautiful Cats (New Pics)

There’s nothing quite like seeing your tiny furball growing up. Except you don’t really see it. ‘Cause it seems that felines go from kittens to full-blown kings and queens of cattos in a glimpse of the eye.
Luckily, there are photographs that prove it’s the same four-legged companion and no one is playing any mind tricks on you.
So this time, Bored Panda has compiled a heartwarming list full of cats before and after growing up that show no matter the age, some things stay the same. And it’s purrfectly wholesome cattitude.
#1 Nimbus Leveled Up From Crinkled Tissue To Supermodel
#2 Chimera Kitten To Cat
#3 Before And After. What A Transformation
#4 About A Year Ago I Shared A Picture Of Some Kittens I Found Under My House. Here’s An Update
#5 3 Years Later And This Little Man Is All Grown Up! Say Hi To Loki
#6 They Grow Up So Fast, Don’t They?
#7 Harvey’s Skinny Body Was Found Abandoned In A Ditch, Soaking Wet, And Dotted With Cigarette Burns
He was infested with fleas, anemic, and starving. One look at his little face and I knew had to adopt him. Fast forward 5 years, he’s now a confident, happy, healthy boi with a career in modelling.
#8 How It Started And How It Is Going. Bestfriends
#9 This Gigantic, Toothless, Furry Lovebug Has Cost Me More Than A Used Car But He’s Gonna Be 3 Years Old Next Month
#10 Time Flies
#11 6 Weeks And 8 Months
#12 22 Years And Counting
#13 I Make Him Do “The Circle Of Life” With Me On The Anniversary Of His Adoption
#14 Theodore’s Birthday. 3 Months To 3 Years
#15 Six Months Later… Floofy To Even More Floofy
#16 From Kitten To Cat: Grandma Edition. I’ve Been Bringing Axl To Visit Since He Was 4 Weeks Old – He’s 10 Months Now And She’s His Favorite Person
#17 First Time In Her Cat Bed vs. 2 Years Later
#18 Left – 3 Months Old. Right – 11 Months Old. We Also Got A Third Cat In The Form Of His Tail
#19 These Two Have Been Twinning Non-Stop Since Birth
#20 One Year Later
#21 Me When I Was Little And Me Last Winter
#22 The Day We Adopted To Now
#23 Here’s My Cat Two Years Later
#24 1998 And 2018
#25 17 Months Later
#26 From 1 Month To 7 Months
I was about to adopt my very first kitten/cat. Foster family said “don’t you want to adopt these two? They’d be so happy together”. They were so right.
#27 Bean Was A Microkitten. Here She Is At 8 Weeks Vs. 5 Years
She has some bone deformities that limit her front leg mobility and is still under 6lbs.
#28 Same Spot, Same Cat, Two Years Difference
#29 Smile Stayed The Same. Size Not So Much
#30 From Meow To Meow
#31 Here’s My Buddy, Thor At 7 Weeks (Day I Got Him) And At About A Year (New Toy Face!)
#32 Melvin: Found In A Trash Heap In June 2012. He Spent His First Night Sleeping On Me. Six Years Later, It’s Still His Favorite Place To Be
#33 Since July 2019, The Table Has Inexplicably Gotten Smaller
#34 This Is Pepina. 5 Months And 1 Year Old, She Became Lion In Meantime
#35 From A Little Floof To A Lot Of Floof
#36 From Kitten To Cat
#37 Seasons Keep Changing And Stanley Keeps Growing
#38 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference
#39 I Found These Little Dumplings Under My House Four Years Ago. I Love Them So Much
#40 Pic Of Me And My Cat In 2001 Vs 2021
#41 My Sweet Mia – 5 Weeks To 3 Years
#42 Hecate And The Case Of The Amazing Shrinking Stuffie
#43 Some Things Never Change
#44 Fluffy To Fluffier
#45 My Best Friend At 1 Month And Again At 3 Years. Some Things Never Change
#46 Shamelessly Using My Cake Day To Show Off My Boy Howdy! 10 Weeks To 7 Months
#47 Ziggy (Left) And Marcel (Right)
#48 Have You Ever Look At An Old Photo Of Your Kitten And Wonder “What Happened??” Mimi And Mochi 8 Months Later
#49 Willow At 3 Days Old Vs 3 Months Old
#50 3 Months Vs 3 Yo
