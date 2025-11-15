Pandas, What Is A Celebrity Impression You Can Do? (Closed)

by

We all know that some people can do celebrity impressions. I can do an impression of Billie Eilish singing.

#1

Gru from Despicable Me

GORLS!

#2

I can sound like Ariana Grande, and I kinda look like her too! You do not know how many times people have mistaken me for her.

#3

I can do Christopher Walken, and I can do Borat. Borat’s not a real celebrity, but still.

#4

Groucho and Chico Marx.

#5

I C A N D O S T E V I E N I C K S

#6

“We are going to build a wall”

-D*nald J Tr*mp

#7

#8

my dad can do bill clinton

