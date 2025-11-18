Hey Pandas, If You Were The Last Person On Earth, What Would You Do?

by

#1

Whatever I want to, who is going to stop me?

#2

Go onto every YouTube video and comment “Last”

#3

Steal everybody’s food :)

#4

Definitely something illegal, like stealing fruit from the neighbor’s garden xD

#5

Probably the same I do now, except I wouldn’t have to go to work! Live out my days growing things in my garden and creating artwork/crafts/photography.

#6

Spend the rest of my days doing what I want. Not having a care in the world except to my animals

#7

I would hope I wouldn’t break my glasses on the steps of the library like Henry Bemis in The Twilight Zone.

#8

See if I can somehow save the species by lab raising an embryo, or if that’s not possible, preserving my dna along with any other human dna I can find and leave it in a very prominent location along with every bit of historical documentation (e.g. books) I can find for whatever (if anything) ends up here once we’re gone. I’d include human dna both for biology purposes and in case they decided to recreate the species for whatever reason.

#9

“Time enough at last”

#10

Adopt every stray dog and cat I can find so they wouldn’t have to fend for themselves.

