30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids’ Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Some might consider coloring a children’s activity, but it’s not always the case; just look at how popular coloring mandalas or painting by number got over the last few years. And anyone who’s ever sat down to work on a coloring book as a grown up would likely agree that it can get pretty relaxing.

But even those who do enjoy coloring might not be fond of the intricate work filling in a mandala, for instance, typically requires. They might opt for illustrations instead, sometimes even altering them a little.

An abundance of such examples can be found on the ‘Coloring Corruptions’ subreddit, dedicated to, as their own description reads, ”turn adorable pictures into twisted and or hilarious corruptions of their former selves.” Scroll down to find the images on the list below and see for yourself that coloring can be an equally—if not more—fun activity for grown ups as well.

In order to learn more about the benefits of coloring and art therapy, Bored Panda got in touch with Assistant Professor at the Department of Marital and Family Therapy with Specialization in Art Therapy at Loyola Marymount University, Jessica Bianchi, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions. You will find her thoughts in the text below.

#1 The Royal Garden Is One Of Aurora’s Favorite Places To Bury The Evidence. [part I Of III]

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#2 What Jasmine Should Have Done To Jafar

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: zeitgeistrainbowpuke

#3 Who Doesn’t Love Some Good Ol’ Classic Fart Humor To Brighten Their Day? : ]

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#4 “The Flowers Look Perfect… For Your Funeral!”

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#5 Goldilocks Broke Into The Wrong House

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: zeitgeistrainbowpuke

#6 Mirror, Mirror, In My Hand

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: g_g_ghostclown

#7 All Hail Walt Lucifer

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kidcrayon1

#8 Just Keep Destroying

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kidcrayon1

#9 The Family That Haunts Together

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: zeitgeistrainbowpuke

#10 Sharing Is Caring

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#11 Hakunama-Oh No!

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: BigBadDog

#12 Pandas Are Cute But Territorial

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: zeitgeistrainbowpuke

#13 My Daughter Colored A Slutty Goat

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: your_sketchy_neighbo

#14 The Golden Girls Coloring Book Is Full Of Potential

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kendallwithak

#15 Pain And Panic

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger

#16 “Let The Suffering Begin.”

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#17 Robin Hoods New Movie

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger

#18 Marjorie Taylor Greene Task Team Hard At Work

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: MrBiteyDaHoneyBadger

#19 A New Adventure With New Ceos

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: MRBityTheHoneybadger

#20 The Lord Is

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: g_g_ghostclown

#21 I Turned Dumbo In The Jigsaw Puppet ( Full Video Below)

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kidcrayon1

#22 Apparently Aurora Is A Popular Subject On Here Lately, So I Give You “Dominatrix Aurora”!

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: misspeppermschnapps

#23 Come On And Slam

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: g_g_ghostclown

#24 “Aurora Gives A Warning To Flora” [part II Of III]

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#25 “Merida’s Brothers Are Now Cute Bear Cubs!”

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FelineSuppliment74

#26 I See Your Batman Golden Girls And Raise You Kiss Gg

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: shessavage

#27 Let’s Be Lisa Frank, Zombie Horses Are Awesome!

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Jolly_Sandwich865

#28 Van Gogh Corruption. Now With Original Page!

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: thatsnasty89

#29 Pimp Yoshi And His Favorite B!tch Birdo

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: NinaPelirroja456

#30 Onlyfans

30 Times Adults Turned Innocent Kids&#8217; Coloring Books Into Funny And Inappropriate Ones (New Pics)

Image source: MistressOfProphecy

