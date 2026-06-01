“Looksmaxxing” Influencer Clavicular’s Transformation After Allegedly Quitting Testosterone Stuns Netizens

In 2025, Clavicular, 20, whose real name is Braden Peters, became one of the most recognizable faces of the online “looksmaxxing” movement, a controversial internet subculture centered on maximizing physical attractiveness through extreme methods such as “bonesmashing.”
His content often revolved around hyper-disciplined routines and experimenting with chemicals, including substance use, to achieve what many of his followers described as the “ideal male physique.” Meanwhile, critics accused him of promoting unrealistic standards and even body dysmorphia among men.
In April 2026, Clavicular had to be hospitalized after passing out while livestreaming, reportedly suffering an overd*se, and vowed not to use any substance in the future.
After the content creator’s latest Kick livestream, his new look went viral online, with users sharing side-by-side photos of Clavicular from before and after he changed his mind about substance use.
“Superman to Clark Kent in 28 days,” one user joked online.
Clavicular has been on multiple controlled substances since his early teens
Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram
In February 2026, Clavicular told the New York Times that he had been ingesting and injecting himself with controlled narcotics to “ascend” — become more handsome — since he was 14.
He listed the substances that were part of his looksmaxxing routine: 220 mg of Testosterone (TRT) as a hormone enhancer, 25 mg of Accutane for skin, 12 mg of Retratrutide for weight control, 10 mg of Nebivolol for good cardiac health, Melanotan 2 for quick tanning on limited UV exposure, 300-500 mg of Melatonin for good sleep, L-Glutathione as an antioxidant, NAD+ for cell turnover, and Anavar for lowering cortisol.
Image credits: Kick_Champ/X
During the interview, Clavicular also shared that he believes using TRT for the last six years has rendered him infertile.
A few weeks later, on April 14, 2026, he had to cut a Kick livestream short while at a bar with his friends, including fellow looksmaxxing influencer Androgenic. His friends appeared concerned for him before the stream turned off.
Image credits: clavicular/Kick
“I hadn’t seen him in this state before, and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds,” Androgenic later wrote on X.
“Within a minute, we all realized the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up, and rushed him to the hospital.”
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It was rumored that Clavivular’s health scare might have been caused by a five-substance mix of Adderall, dextromethorphan, pregabalin, ket*mine, and an industrial solvent (BDO), popularized and labeled “pentastack” by Androgenic.
Netizens trolled Clavicular’s new look after he swore off substances, including testosterone
Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram / clavicular/Kick
“Just got home, that was brutal,” Clavicular told his followers on social media the day after his hospitalization.
“All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously, that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.”
Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram
He refused to expand on the nature of his hospitalization, but revealed that he was not going to use narcotics anymore in a livestream on April 15: “I ain’t going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever.”
“So I think I have to figure something else out,” he continued. “I have to figure out a new method. Either practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content. I don’t know. It’s f*cking done for.”
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On May 24, 2026, Clavicular appeared on a Kick livestream wearing a white t-shirt, a black cap, and spectacles, and became a subject of online mockery for sporting a physique significantly different from what his fans are used to.
Several also speculated that he quit TRT to regain his fertility.
“Bro traded a god-tier physique for the ability to nut kids he’ll never out-bench,” one user said. Another wrote, “Clav went from Hulk Hogan to Quagmire in record time.”
Some supported him for being brave enough to give up on steroids as well. One person wrote, “Good for him. Glad he’s restructured his priorities.”
Clavicular has recently been embroiled in multiple legal battles
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On February 7 2026, Clavicular was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of possessing dangerous substances and attempting to gain entry at a bar using a fake ID. He was released the next day, and the charges were dropped four days later.
The influencer called the arrest “straight up political persecution.”
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In late March 2025, he was arrested again — this time in Florida on battery charges, related to an alleged altercation between his girlfriend, Violet Marie Lentz, and another influencer named Jenny Popach.
Image credits: clavicular0/Instagram
Around the same time, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation into him for using a firearm aimed at a previously deceased alligator on a livestream while riding an airboat in the Florida Everglades.
On April 29, he was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm, a misdemeanor, and stood to face up to one year in jail.
Image credits: WPLG Local 10
On May 15, he entered into a plea agreement that allowed him to avoid prison time in exchange for six months of probation. The court also asked him to take a firearms safety course, complete 20 hours of community service, and refrain from livestreaming either task.
“He lost his whole aura.” The internet trolled Clavicular for his new look after quitting substances
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