Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Two-Sentence Horror Story (Closed)

Can you scare me only using 2 sentences?

#1

Here is an example:
I really miss my friend. I should have thought about that before killing her.

#2

Here’s a two word one:
‘PAYMENT OVERDUE’

#3

The vote count is close. And the winner is, Trump.

#4

That last thing I saw was the clock flash 2:07 am as she pushed her long, rotting nails though my chest and stifled my screams with her other hand. I woke up in a panic, and jumped at the sound of the closet door creaking open; the clock said 2:06 am in small numbers

#5

Hidden deep in my closet i spot the door 5 feet away, yet what comes a blessing is really a trap. The murderer in the room beside me would hear the sound, and they’ll surely kill me when they hear my knees crack.

#6

Jim looked down into the tank at his father’s motionless form and thought “it’s not that deep, I can hold my breath and drag him out.”

A few minutes later, his brother Dave thought the exact same thing.

#7

For the past couple nights, I’ve heard a dog or cat scratching at my bedroom door. This wouldn’t be a problem, except I have a pet fish.

#8

I fought against the king who claimed supreme control over this kingdom and no one questioned his authority
Didn’t know I will be known as Devil for all eternity.

#9

Congratulations you are now an adult. You can go out into the big wide world.

#10

(True story) I went to sleep tired that night, then she woke me up terrified. It was standing there, hunched over me.

#11

“girls are like strawberries. sometimes they’re in my refrigerator.’

