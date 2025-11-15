Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Helped An Animal Before? (Closed)

Hi, I want to raise awareness for animal rights. Please share a way you’ve helped an animal before if you have so other people can get inspired!
#1
Lots of times, i love animals! Once a stray cat was hit by a car and the car drove off, i took him to the vet he was hurt but he survived and the vet adopted him & named him mr pickles 🙂 I rescued a baby adder snake from the middle of the road once the other babies had been run over, it was so tiny
#2
Every day driving to work, I’m constantly looking out for the chippies and squirrelies and I encourage them to stay put or run fast to not get trampled. And, I always apologize when I see one on the road that got hit and didn’t make it. It pains me to see any animal that’s hurt.
#3
Yes.
Someone dumped a sick puppy. Sadly he didn’t survive through the night.
If feeding strays is considered as help, yes too.
#4
2 pigeons, different days. First pigeon nearly drowned in a pool and my friend and I went to see if it was ok. We also tried feeding it but it just walked away. We monitored it to make sure it did not get into any form of trouble. Second pigeon has something attached to its wing making it unable to flye. We untangled that thing and it took off
#5
Many, especially birds who couldn’t fly or walk.
And the best I ever helped an animal was
my cat, who was supposed to only live 2 years at most, according to the vet. Because something is mentally wrong with her.
Her mom kicked her out of the nest and so I took the kitten and held her warm , I took her everywhere in a small knitted bag to keep her warm and fed her with a bottle.
She is now 11 by the way.
#6
I’ve helped or saved several animals, but a couple of days ago I did my best to help a beautiful Anna’s Hummingbird. I walked into a small corner store where the staff was trying catch him. He’d flown inside, but couldn’t find his way out. The staff had good intentions, but they didn’t realize the stress they were putting on a such a delicate bird. Just after I walked in, the bird sought refuge above a light fixture. He was so exhausted they just picked him right up and he didn’t resist. They were going to set him outside, but it was cold and I knew he wouldn’t last long. So I took him, driving the short distance home with him cradled gently in my left hand. I put him in a soft pet carrier with a heating pad on low, but room for him get off the pad if he overheated. After about an hour and a half of letting him rest, my wife and I offered him some food we made for him (1 to 4 sugar/water solution, boiled then cooled) on a cotton swab. He drank a tiny bit. When I went to bed, he was sound asleep, perched on the edge of the heating pad. I hoped to take him to our local Audubon Society in the morning. When I woke up, he’d passed away, but I take comfort that he was warm and sheltered, and died in his sleep. He’s buried under the hanging flower basket outside our window; it’s often visited by hummingbirds.
