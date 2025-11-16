Pandas, tell me something Ironic/Coinidential in your life.
Examples:
An old man (who turned 98). He won the lottery and died the next day.
A black fly in your chardonnay.
A death row pardon, two minutes too late
Rain on your wedding day.
A free ride when you’ve already paid.
The good advice… you get the point.
#1
My husband and I were best friends with a brother and sister in high school and spent the night with them a lot on the same nights . But because he is 3 years younger than I am, we never hung out. My husband actually remembered that when we became reacquainted 20 something years later.
#2
Me and my great grandma have the same birthday
#3
I don’t believe in the death penalty … but if anyone ever harmed my child, I know that I would personally kill him.
#4
my name means night and I was born at night.
I am a photographer but i am not photogenic.
#5
I was playing with my siblings, when one pretended to make it look like our toy firefighter building was on fire. I then screamed, ” IRONY!! OH THE IRONY!!!!” and proceeds to fake-faint before my sibling’s eyes.
#6
My bf and I are 10 years apart.
His sister and my daughter are 10 years apart.
My bf has a birthday month and day exactly 1 month after my ex.
My bf’s mom and dad are 10 years apart. Which means my bf, me, his dad and his mom are all born in a year ending in the same number.
My ex’s cousin is friends and went to university with daughter of my mom’s now ex boyfriend, who lives 2 hours away from the city.
My ex knows this girl who also knows my teenhood best friend. I’m now fb friends with that girl and no longer friends with my old friend, and well.. deffo not with my ex.
(I don’t live in that small of a town.)
Me and my mom used to live in a duplex when I was a teen and into early adulthood. There was a lady who lived above us. She has a son. They moved out. My mom moved away and I moved elsewhere. Fast-forward several years later. I rented a house. Became friends with another young mom down the street. (This gets weird.) This mom is the girlfriend of the son of the lady who lived above us. The house we were now renting used to be owned by his mom who lived there after she moved from the duplex. She sadly passed away elsewhere.
I am always finding links and patterns to people and numbers.
#7
I live on my star signs street
