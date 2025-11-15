Hey Pandas, Has Your Pet Ever Scared You? (Closed)

by

If there was a time one of your beloved pet animals scared you to the point of fearing for your/their life, be sure to post it here!

#1

One time I woke up in the middle of the night, probably around 2:30 AM, and I saw a pair of glowing eyes on the floor next to my bed! It was so creepy and I got so scared. I took my phone and turned on the flashlight, and I quickly turned it to the creature with the creepy eyes. Turns out it’s my dogs and it yelps in fear of the flashlight. Don’t worry, I let him sleep with me after that. We gave each other heart attacks.

#2

Once when I was 15 I had been up all night working and I hadn’t slept the next day either. It was evening and I was so tired that I was hallucinating. One of my dogs came round the corner in the study and, for some reason, I found her scary and screamed. She was really worried about me, obviously, and tried to approach me. As far as I can remember, I ran into the living room and threw myself on the sofa. My dog came in and sat down on the opposite part of the sofa, concerned. I sat there, frozen, terrified that my lovely, sloppy doggo would come nearer to me. Then someone came in and started talking to me. I cannot remember the rest.

#3

One evening I was walking into my dimly lit bedroom and I saw a silhouette on the balcony. My dog was on the ground sleeping so I freaked out.
I ran into the balcony and saw that the silhouette was actually my dog and what I thought was my dog sleeping was a blanket on the ground…

#4

ok so this one time i got up in the middle of the night and so i went into my kitchen and i saw these two floating green eyes that were like following me. i was so scared and convinced that it was a alien/monster trying to kill me turns out it was just my cat :/

#5

My dog, just an average Thursday, started throwing up. Every hour, he would throw up at least once. It scared me, but then i realized that a few days ago, my brother put him in his kennel when we had to move furniture around, and put his FRICKIN TOY IN WITH HIM!

#6

Not really but he scares my sister a lot. She will go in my room and look for my hedgehog in his cage and see a lump, touch it, and it starts hissing loud whilst in a ball of spikes. Also my little brother (3) “No I can’t hold it, it scratch/ bite me” (he doesn’t bite)

#7

All three of my cats give me heart attacks. I wake up at 5:30 to get ready for school and take care of my pets (I have a lot) so its still dark out and I let them out of the laundry room and when I go back and forth in the hallway they attack y feet it scares me so much bc I think some weird creature is attacking me.

#8

i was playing minecraft and my cat sat in my lap for a while and when she got up, she got her neck stuck on my headphones, and almost choked herself to death but i unplugged my headphones just in time

#9

Well my dog was really sick when we put him down and he was having seizures a lot and I would get pretty scared and sometime cry. But now he is up in dogo heaven having the time of his life.

#10

So my doggo snores like a HIPPO but when we first got her she was so small so i slept with her and woke up terrified because she was snoring and then realized it was her😆

#11

My rat is VICIOUS.. she has bit me a few times whenever my fingers smell even a tiny but like food, and the way she grabs food is scary..

#12

Thatnks for all the posts! I don’t really have an interesting pet that scares me so i can’t exactky contribute, but here’s just something random I thought of when I was asleep:
My friend: How does it feel to know you’re being watched at night?
Me: Wait….what
My friend: Yeah, your pet fish lives in your room, therefore he watches you when you sleep every night.
Me: Oh, that…..heh, yeah I’m going to move him to my sister’s room tomorrow and tell her what you said to me.

Patrick Penrose
