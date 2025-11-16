Wife Decides To Leave Husband After She Finds Out That He Kept Annoying Her With Baby Talk For Almost A Year Just To Win A Bet

Even if you love someone and think they’re the greatest person in the world, there might be some things about them that might annoy or irritate you. Some say that it’s important to take these things into consideration as soon as possible and don’t ignore them. But what if this is something that you have only noticed recently and have no idea where it came from? This is what happened to one Reddit user, @smallslicedskin, who decided to share her situation involving her husband with others online and ask for their opinions on the matter.
The author of the post started her story by revealing that almost a year ago, her husband picked up a habit of talking like a baby. The woman shared that at first, she found it funny, but with time and the fact that this was done constantly, she found this to be an annoying behavior. The woman also included a few examples of what kind of words her husband uses: doggo, hooty-boy, chicky nuggies, etc. She continued stating that it became hard for her to want to go out with him to public places because he would also talk like this in front of his friends. This situation also took a toll on their relationship as the wife became grossed out by such talks.
The woman shared one of the situations where she just couldn’t handle the embarrassment. She and her husband went to the store, they were in the middle of their grocery shopping when the man saw ice cream and started acting like a kid, running and screaming about the ice cream in baby talk. The woman then asked her husband to either start acting like an adult or she would leave him there. The man didn’t see anything wrong with this and actually blamed the wife for not being “fun”. So, his wife left him in the store as she didn’t want to deal with this situation anymore.
After this, they had an argument as the man demanded that his wife apologize to him. The woman disagreed with him because she felt he embarrassed her. The author of the post was worried about the cause of such behavior, thinking that maybe he was having some problems with his mental health. A lot of people online also agreed that maybe the man has experienced some trauma in the past and the way he acts is a consequence of this traumatic experience.
The woman later provided those who became really invested in the story with an update. After trying to sit down and talk with her husband to find out what was going on and if it was not something really serious, the wife found out that this behavior was impacted by a bet. The husband’s friend suggested that he wouldn’t be able to keep up talking like a toddler for a whole year, so they decided to bet on it. The winner would then get a signed baseball. The man then shared that he would film these situations where he would behave and talk like a kid.
What the man didn’t know was that this situation would end his marriage, as the woman shared that she left her husband after he disagreed to apologize or even stop this bet because he was so close to winning, and needed to continue this behavior for another 2 months. Users online expressed their support to the wife who had been thinking that something was seriously wrong with her husband for months. A lot of them were happy that she decided to leave him instead of trying to work things out with a person who didn’t care about her feelings.
