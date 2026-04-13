Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger’s Guest Room Because They’re “Rich And Have A Lot Of Space”

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Being a good host means staying flexible for your guests if plans change. However, this doesn’t mean they get to dictate the terms for what your generosity should look like.

A few days ago, Reddit user Poly_Olly_Oxen_Free made a post on r/EntitledParents about a particularly rude woman who recently visited his home. Even though the visit started off fairly relaxed over a shared dinner, the lady — who wasn’t invited by him directly, but came along with his friend — quickly began acting as if the place was hers, and revealed she didn’t plan to leave that night. Or the next.

This single mother thought she could just move her whole family into a stranger’s home without even asking

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

And she wasn’t ready to take no for an answer

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Image credits: Poly_Olly_Oxen_Free

People who read the homeowner’s story were appalled by the woman’s sense of entitlement

Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;
Single Mom Tries To Take Over Stranger&#8217;s Guest Room Because They&#8217;re &#8220;Rich And Have A Lot Of Space&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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