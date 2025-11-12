241 First-World Anarchists Who Don’t Give A Damn About Your Rules

Rules are made to be broken. You’ve probably heard this saying right? It’s the call of the rebel, a belief that rules stifle creativity and progress, that there is a need for boundaries to be pushed.

In our orderly world we’ve pretty much gotten living by the rules down to a tee. We stop at the red light, we pay our taxes and we tip the correct amounts in restaurants. Don’t we? Well most of us do at least. That makes those arbitrary acts of insurrection, no matter how trivial they may be, feel like a small victory against the system.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of people that rose up. First world anarchists that for a brief moment broke free from the shackles of mundane oppression. Check out the pics below, depicting hilariously brazen examples of malevolent mutiny that are guaranteed to make you chuckle. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below and feel free to add you own to the list. Rise up!

#1 This Guy

Image source: hakon_dale

#2 Government Said He Can’t Install A Garage Door. Whatever

Image source: Eric Vekeman

#3 When Things Get Intense At College

Image source: theedjman

#4 Rebels On A Set

Image source: SlimJones123

#5 Conservatives Were Burnt

Image source: notautobot

#6 Quadrupled Anarchy

Image source: reddit.com

#7 I Dont Give A Damn

Image source: Blazer3011

#8 This Kid Gets It

Image source: supersammy00

#9 Do Not Print Labels Unnecessarily

Image source: Chicaben

#10 Hugh Jackman, The Savage

Image source: Hugh Jackman

#11 Just Try To Stop Me

Image source: THORGNASH

#12 Original Badass

Image source: punkemon80

#13 I Mean… I Guess He’s Right?

Image source: Lobbandy

#14 This Cameraman Gets It

Image source: ThatOneLucasKid

#15 This Kid Gets It

Image source: MyNameIsPearson

#16 The Level Of Dedication For This Type Of Anarchy Is Just Inspiring

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Guy Standing

Image source: JanWolkersleeft666

#18 Because F*ck 3D Art

Image source: jimmysalts

#19 This Guy Doesn’t Need No F*cking Luck

Image source: gumzilla

#20 I Do What I Want

Image source: natefillion

#21 On A Stairway To Hell

Image source: KX321

#22 Jobs Done

Image source: arbili

#23 Don’t Tell Me What To Do Mom

Image source: drteq

#24 When Your Son “Forgets” To Tell You About The No Green Shirts On Picture Day Rule

Image source: frumpyfrontbum

#25 Sexy Sin

Image source: PortlyFilthyAss

#26 I Don’t Need Your Censorship

Image source: buckets41

#27 I Was Quite The Rebel At Tonight’s Paint Night

Image source: aGirlHasNo_username

#28 Browsing Dogs For Adoption. I Think We’ve Found The One

Image source: discofudge

#29 Frick The System

Image source: Shitty Watercolour

#30 A Little Superhero

Image source: mjselvig

#31 Someone In My Dorm Gets It

Image source: elephantofdoom

#32 When You Convince Your Brother To Rebel Against The Crown

Image source: TonyRuffz

#33 This Guy Gets It

Image source: throatfrog

#34 I Make My Own Rules

Image source: EverythingFerns

#35 When You’re In A Wheelchair, It’s Hard Not To Break The Rules Sometimes

Image source: Signal-7_10-4

#36 Asked My Fiance If He Wanted A Bite Of My Banana, Got This Back

Image source: lubkin

#37 The Absolute Madman

Image source: Bropacalypse

#38 Screw Your Rules

Image source: Triseult

#39 Please Do Not Place Glasses On Table

Image source: MrMikeHunt

#40 They Can’t Control This Guy’s Appetite

Image source: howisyourpotato

#41 Bills Bills Bills

Image source: jbsmomhasgotitgoinon

#42 F*ck You, I Wanna Be A Dolphin

Image source: guustavooo

#43 This Guy Gets It

Image source: Cosmic_Cool

#44 First World War Anarchist

Image source: stevenashattack

#45 F*ck Bee Rules

Image source: DuckingtonIII

#46 Pizza Place In My Hometown

Image source: sw337

#47 That’s Right

Image source: dickbutt13

#48 Flip Flop Anarchist

#49 It’s Anarchy In The Office

Image source: j0be

#50 My Daughter Is Starting Young

Image source: ThatGuyGetsIt

#51 I’ll Cut What I Damn Please With My Box Cutter

Image source: Yoshi_IX

#52 Pence Gets It

Image source: boredpanda.com

#53 F*ck You

Image source: datbwoymjp

#54 This Vending Machine Has Graduated To A New Level Of Anarchy

Image source: NealCruco

#55 I Hate Rubber Boots

Image source: ajrawings

#56 America Monday

Image source: kraziazz

#57 Am I Doing This Right?

Image source: jonen

#58 Someone Stop This Anarchist

Image source: alhuneidi

#59 It’s Like He Did This On Purpose

Image source: bow_and_arrow

#60 “1 Second” Vid

Image source: Dane

#61 Don’t Tell Me What To Do

Image source: matt8297

#62 This Is Just Too Easy

Image source: Cyberphil

#63 Mercedes Owner Doesn’t Give A Shit

Image source: Carstoned

#64 Smile, You’re In Pennsylvania

Image source: throwawayaccount5944

#65 I Bet He Doesn’t Even Feel Cold

Image source: admhndry

#66 Gf And Her Friend Spent The Day In SF

Image source: luckyfucker13

#67 Weeman Is One Of Us

Image source: treeguy27

#68 I’ll Eat Them The Way I Damn Well Want To Eat Them

Image source: Livin-tha-dream

#69 Ok

#70 Rode Bike Without Helmet

Image source: dragonsky

#71 I Got Pretty Wild At Grandma’s House

Image source: ParadoxPixie

#72 My Boyfriend Gets It

Image source: endlessleeper

#73 Wearing These At My Church’s Cristmas Eve Service

Image source: classyaids

#74 Perfect Fit

Image source: ClassilyContagious

#75 I Am Raising The Future And The Future Will Be Filled With Chaos

Image source: GermanPanda

#76 I Can Get All The Way To 10 If I Also Use My Other Hand

Image source: _Ritual

#77 No One Tells Him What To Do

Image source: Xadacka

#78 First World Anarchist

Image source: syrupdash

#79 On The Madrid Metro

Image source: richardjohn

#80 This Is One Of My Best Friends. I Can’t Believe He Actually Wore It

Image source: pearlito

#81 Stay This Side Of Wall

Image source: kingphilco

#82 “White Out”

Image source: Wisdom4Less

#83 ATM Anarchy

Image source: bcosynot

#84 These Guys Get It

Image source: ganggxnggvng

#85 I Live On The Edge

Image source: Anrikay

#86 My Friend And I Posted Some Obscenities Around Our School’s Math Department

Image source: axxenmardok

#87 Take That, Communist Workbench

Image source: Complik

#88 I Bet Those Apple Employees Are Absolutely Fuming

Image source: Ksn0

#89 Taylor Swift Is A Rebel Too

Image source: taylorswift

#90 This Girl Gets It

Image source: richardallensmith

#91 Don’t Tell Me How To Control My Posture

Image source: thelesssocialnetwork

#92 This Guy Gets It

Image source: noobjoker20

#93 It’s Sunday

Image source: tomvs2

#94 The System Is Dead

Image source: naroberts

#95 My Girlfriend Has Been Using This Milk Crate To Store Yarn For Years

Image source: masterlich

#96 In My Defense… I Was Left Unsupervised

Image source: bansheebrain2.0

#97 Bottom Right Gets It

Image source: jankyshtanker

#98 Please Don’t

Image source: TwoHeadedEmperion

#99 I Like To Solder Paperclips And Leave Them Around The Office

Image source: byrondw

#100 My Gym Gets It

Image source: Drawerpull

#101 My Friend Is A Rebellious Magician

Image source: GodOfSEO

#102 You Can’t Tell Tesco Staff What To Do

Image source: Ickle0ne

#103 I Put Duracell Batteries In My Energizer Headlamp

Image source: The_Punniest

#104 BRB Eating A Hotdog

Image source: jj130

#105 Don’t Tell Me What To F*cking Do

Image source: oavicious

#106 Going The Extra Mile And Actually Putting Them In The Sharpener

Image source: Cosmotropolan

#107 No One Can Tell Me What I Can Or Cannot Hole Punch

Image source: beingprofessional

#108 Maybe I Don’t Want Better Results

Image source: lightning_balls

#109 Push Door

Image source: sassybatman69420

#110 Nothing Is Sacred Anymore. My Friends Live In Total Anarchy

Image source: Jedi_Ewok

#111 Livin’ On The Edge

Image source: slyby

#112 Do Not Turn Lights Off

#113 This Lad Is Out Of Control

Image source: kobesyca

#114 Look Down

Image source: vronibabic

#115 No Glasses

#116 Don’t Get The Coffee Pots Mixed Up

Image source: liposuctionlane

#117 Call The Toyota Police

Image source: toomuchtimewasted

#118 Getting Wasted And Breaking The Rules

Image source: tsunami845

#119 Quilt Has Been Handled

Image source: morandomdanu

#120 Cultural Norms Can’t Stop Us

Image source: Yalnif

#121 I Am Out Of Control

Image source: Fitz2001

#122 I’m A Rebel

Image source: SmiteHiggins

#123 You Can’t Tell Me How To Live My Life

Image source: cinnabeard

#124 This Headline Writer Gets It

Image source: huphelmeyer

#125 My Parents Knew What Was Up At My Wedding Last Night

Image source: optifroculon

#126 This DVD Boxset Gets It

Image source: TraXxvich

#127 Edward Snowden Is Also A First World Anarchist

Image source: Snowden

#128 Coke VS Pepsi

Image source: Biteup

#129 This Guy Gets It

Image source: arethamahoney

#130 Am I Insane

Image source: radzieckipies

#131 You Can’t Tell Me When To Eat This

Image source: KariTether

#132 How My Grandma Stores Salt

Image source: Astorgh

#133 F*ck The Police

Image source: hecht93

#134 Anarchy In The Workplace

Image source: slampage_

#135 Getting Revenge For Making Me Wait So Long

Image source: OddOliver

#136 This Hilton In Israel Gets It

Image source: i_did_ur_mom_AMA

#137 This Guy Is A Rebel

Image source: trob

#138 At The Harley-Davidson Museum With My Ducati

Image source: barada.nikto

#139 My Bf Loves Trains

Image source: sporki_spoon

#140 JB&P

Image source: Meta_Man_X

#141 Live Free Or Die

Image source: Muzz27

#142 Trumpet Where I Choose

Image source: kwsee

#143 I Will Make As Much Of This Delicious Coctail As I Please

Image source: AMDcze

#144 Having Tons Of Fun With My New Toy

Image source: fpsb0b306

#145 Don’t Tell Me What To Do

#146 Nope

#147 This Anarchist

Image source: stickymark

#148 They Know Business

Image source: sqvqge

#149 Anarchy In Train Station

Image source: GordonWong

#150 Danish Anarchist

#151 Anna Kendrick Gets It Too

Image source: annakendrick47

#152 Dont You Ever Tell Me How To Live My Life Again

Image source: ConspiracyCoonCiller

#153 Found This Candle In My Grandma’s Living Room

Image source: brandonopolis

#154 I Opened The Later Dated Milk Jug First

Image source: DamionVolentine

#155 Open

Image source: dickmcg

#156 This Guy Gets It

Image source: Table_Patato

#157 Absolutely No Bare Feet

Image source: scottchasolen

#158 Someone Call Ronald!

Image source: BlackPhoenix2890

#159 Don’t You “Suggest” To Me What To Do

Image source: evilrobotluke

#160 Gotta Collect Em All

Image source: andrewmathman17

#161 Someone At Work Is An Off The Charts Badass

Image source: CanaryStu

#162 I’m Technically Still 29

Image source: MZago1

#163 Don’t Tell Me How To Transport

Image source: swhi58

#164 Take A Moment, For A Selfie

Image source: ash.sinns

#165 No

Image source: whitetrash_blackmass

#166 Dangerous Kid

Image source: eehaddad

#167 How It All Begins

Image source: Sxslippy

#168 Anarchists United

Image source: brunesdunes3

#169 Open Other End

Image source: wilder_bill

#170 I Live Alone

Image source: science–bitch

#171 Y’all Like The New Color Of Our Walls?

Image source: AngrySoundTech

#172 I Will Not Bow To The Machines

Image source: carydog

#173 Anti-Donut Anarchists At Work Today

Image source: laconix23

#174 Rebel

Image source: ja_cesko

#175 The Day A F*cking Cup Tells Me How To Live My Life

Image source: maxwellsinner

#176 Don’t Give A Damn About Your Rules

Image source: babertron

#177 Pushing The Limits Eh?

Image source: CrinkleDink

#178 I Feel Like My Boyfriend Belongs Here

Image source: snakecatisbae

#179 Anarchy In Bus

Image source: pm_your_boobiess

#180 Plate

Image source: siliel

#181 Gov’t Issued License Plate

Image source: DankAudio

#182 I Make The Sandwich, I Make The Rules

Image source: Profnemesis

#183 Sorry, Not Sorry

#184 My Little Cousin Is A Rebel

Image source: kayleecakes

#185 No, Really, Don’t

#186 I Threw It Out

Image source: DeweyIsOverrated

#187 This Guy Right Here? He Gets It

Image source: darnitcamus

#188 I Am Unstoppable

Image source: reachforthelasers87

#189 #Nofilter

Image source: GreenBeret4Breakfast

#190 Spoiler Alert

Image source: RaconBang

#191 This Guy Gets It

Image source: nowthatsjason

#192 This Guy Gets It

Image source: swagbear123

#193 Sticking It To The Man, 13 Years And Counting

Image source: Joey5729

#194 Budget Doesn’t Know Who They’re Dealing With

Image source: Visual_Disaster

#195 I’ll Ketchup As I Want

Image source: RogelioP

#196 F*ck The Police

Image source: drfriend1

#197 My Kids Were Born With Severe Cases Of Stickittothemaneosis

Image source: DeathByPolka

#198 I’ll Stop Taking Your Picture If You Stop Breaking The Rules

Image source: antimarc

#199 This Ford GT Gets It

Image source: Spyderwillster

#200 The Staff At This Restaurant Are Really Something

Image source: Bman1296

#201 Kids Are Getting Out Of Control

Image source: IsniffFarts

#202 A Tall, Frosty Glass Of “I Do What I Want”

Image source: ThePrince_OfWhales

#203 I Drink The Way I Choose

Image source: Citwn

#204 Doubble Anarchy

Image source: NewBeerNewMe

#205 Don’t Tell Me What To Do

Image source: trash300

#206 Our Forefathers Didn’t Fight For Independence So That The English Could Tell Us When To Have Breakfast! 1:30 Am!

Image source: kabuto_mushi

#207 I’m Just That Rebellious

Image source: retiredfireman

#208 It’s Back Day; My Face Doesn’t Recognize Your Authority, Sign

Image source: chopsbailey

#209 The Who Gets It

Image source: bertonomus

#210 This Girl Gets It

Image source: Hey_-_-_Zeus

#211 I Do What I Want

Image source: Dmont_of_Canada

#212 Couldn’t A Ford The New License Plate?

Image source: myopinionstinks

#213 Maniac

Image source: BigRobMaga

#214 Daredevil Gramps

Image source: civil_evil

#215 Right After This, I Jaywalked

Image source: _TommyDanger_

#216 Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Image source: jiujitsupauline

#217 Total Maniac In Disregard Of The Law

Image source: idj00t

#218 He Knows What’s Up

Image source: sqvqge

#219 No Power In The ‘Verse Can Stop Me

Image source: pseudopseudonym

#220 Anarchy At The Gym This Morning

Image source: TheStonedManatee

#221 Three Guys At Five Guys

Image source: My_Big_Fat_Kot

#222 A Bureaucrat Stapled Documents To This Exact Spot On My Passport. He Gets It

Image source: recentfish

#223 Please Circle? Nobody Tells Kenny What To Do

Image source: kcraig99

#224 Please Be Seated

Image source: GameStopBob

#225 French National Library

Image source: PyramidSchemeWhyNot

#226 Grocery Shopping Turned Into Protest

Image source: summerlytitan

#227 It’s Still Full

Image source: CprlWalrus

#228 No Translation Needed

Image source: assaflavie

#229 I’m Not Even Sorry

Image source: Ducksrule97

#230 NASA Has Nothing On This Guy

Image source: gamer31

#231 I Shouldnt Be Here

Image source: sheepdogshaun

#232 I Guess You Could Say I’m Pretty Badass

Image source: sambianchetto

#233 I Like To Live Life On The Edge, Ya Know?

Image source: swat8094

#234 Planes Are Cool

Image source: NAJIDASH13

#235 Where Many Anarchists Have Gone Before

Image source: SDMasterYoda

#236 This Kid Gets It

Image source: MeYAH

#237 I Was Waiting Longer Than 10 Minutes But You’ll Have To Take My Word On It

Image source: Devdogg

#238 Climbing And Not Supervising The Children

#239 This Guy Gets It

Image source: SubjectPolitics

#240 Don’t Let Anyone Tell You That Wearing Socks With Sandals Is Wrong: They’re Wrong

Image source: adamn_garcia

#241 Listening To Rock Music Outside Of A Police Station

Image source: nathanfielder

Patrick Penrose
