“All I Did Was Tell Him I Was Busy”: Customer Doesn’t Handle Employee’s Date Rejection Well

Getting hit on at work is almost never an activity anyone looks forward to. After all, just trying to do one’s job when also dealing with folks’ attention is stressful enough, but there is also the somewhat justified fear that when told “no”, this person will just escalate.
A woman shared her frightening story of a client who wouldn’t take no for an answer. After being rejected while she was on the job, he stalked her and showed up at her door, ringing the doorbell over and over again. We reached out to the woman who shared the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Rejecting someone should be the end of their attention
But one woman was horrified to realize a man from work had followed her home
Men need to respect a rejection
Some guys won’t take “no” for an answer because they have learned, through entitlement, cultural norms, or personal beliefs, to interpret refusal as a boundary to be crossed, not a line to be respected. This is usually a mix of entitlement, insecurity, and a view that persistence is good, even when it turns into disrespect or harassment. Media and cultural myth might magnify this, making men who “don’t give up” romantic heroes rather than boundary-violators. Sometimes, they even go as far as to present themselves as some sort of “nice guys.” The problem is that this line of thinking disallows the other person’s agency and creates situations that are terrifying, unsafe, and downright disturbing.
When someone like this shows up at your door, it’s no longer just an uncomfortable dynamic, it’s a matter of safety. Your first priority must always be to protect yourself and set good, clear boundaries. Don’t get into long explanations or justifications, as these may be taken as bids to negotiate or push further. Instead, keep answers brief and firm: “I don’t want to see you. Leave now.” Whenever possible, don’t open the door at all, speak from behind a locked door or intercom, if you have one.
It’s also important to take some precautions. If you share your accommodation, let them know so that you don’t have to face it alone. If you are by yourself, call a close friend or neighbor to accompany you. In severe cases, or if the man refuses to leave, calling local authorities can be the next option. While it can be frightening to confront law enforcement, repeated or continuous actions at your home amount to harassment and must be stopped.
There is no point being a people-pleaser around certain folks
Equally important is resisting the need to feel guilty or “mean.” Many people, especially women, are taught to be nice, but prioritizing your own safety and maintaining your own peace of mind is not mean, it’s required. Any person who is unable to respect “no” is not worth your time, your attention, or your patience. Of course, some men will still ignore a very firm “no,” so it’s not always the most effective course of action anyway.
In the long term, reporting interactions will prove to be helpful, especially if the behavior becomes habitual. Saving messages, sightings, or unwanted contact might be needed in case you decide to pursue a restraining order or other protections.
Last, how to handle someone who will not accept rejection is understanding that what they are doing is not a miscommunication, it is disrespecting your boundary. You can’t control their choice, but you can control your response by making safety, simplicity, and seeking help when needed the top priority. A firm boundary, coupled with action when needed, is the best option to take care of a situation already in your personal space. If you felt the story ended on a cliffhanger, then you’re in luck, she did share an update, which you can find below.
