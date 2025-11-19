Hey Pandas, Has Your Account Ever Been Hacked? And What Is The Worst Thing The Hackers Have Done On Your Account?

by

Im asking this because someone hacked my account and made a post that said “Am I wanted or a waste of air” And I’m not sure what that was about…. But the people who responded are very nice…

#1

My bank card got hacked and the scumbag took $60 (Australian), which I only noticed when I went to purchase something from a gift shop for my two little girls on our day out at the museum.
Immediately called my bank and got reported it, which lead to the money being returned about a week or two later.

When I asked what they had purchased with the money, it came back to an adult escort service somewhere in the US.

Given the exchange rate they lost money on that and it also made me wonder what kind of low ball, cheap a*s, probably shady AF escort service this scumbag went to.

Bro I hope you got some permanent STD from that little endeavour.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Decides She Doesn’t Like A New Coworker, Files A Complaint And Gets Him Fired
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Why Is Field Biology The Most Beautiful Job In The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Father Struggling With Cancer Escorts Daughter In Homecoming Ceremony, Leaves Family In Tears
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Food You Could Never Ever Eat? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Drew St Paul’s Cathedral In London From Different Perspectives
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Internet Is Laughing Out Loud At The Way This Nice Lake Day Escalated
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.