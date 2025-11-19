Hey Pandas, Has Your Account Ever Been Hacked? And What Is The Worst Thing The Hackers Have Done On Your Account?

Im asking this because someone hacked my account and made a post that said “Am I wanted or a waste of air” And I’m not sure what that was about…. But the people who responded are very nice…
#1
My bank card got hacked and the scumbag took $60 (Australian), which I only noticed when I went to purchase something from a gift shop for my two little girls on our day out at the museum.
Immediately called my bank and got reported it, which lead to the money being returned about a week or two later.
When I asked what they had purchased with the money, it came back to an adult escort service somewhere in the US.
Given the exchange rate they lost money on that and it also made me wonder what kind of low ball, cheap a*s, probably shady AF escort service this scumbag went to.
Bro I hope you got some permanent STD from that little endeavour.
