After Posting My Art On Bored Panda I Got Over 1000 Commissions; I’m Humbled And Grateful – Thank You

by

Late in 2014 I posted some of my art here on Bored Panda. You liked it. You REALLY liked it, and my art, this post, went viral. Since then I have made almost 1,000 portraits of people’s pets for folks all over the world.

This wouldn’t have happened without all of you wonderful pandas and your kind support. Here are some photos people have sent me of their pets posing with the work I’ve made for them and some of their reactions when getting their portraits.

I am humbled and grateful. Thank you.

More info: Facebook

Patrick Penrose
