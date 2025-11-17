He broke up with me, and now I want to know how to get over it.
#1
Well, as someone who just broke up with someone…I have absoulutly no clue BUT heres some stuff from google!
Give yourself some space. …
Keep busy. …
Take time out for you. …
Talk to family, friends, Elders and others who can support you. …
Try not to use alcohol and other drugs to deal with the pain.
#2
step one: say this to yourself :HE DOES NOT DESERVE ME!
step two: get a HUGE list of breakup movies and 100,000,000
thing of ice cream and sit on your couch and enjoy life
#3
i just had a breakup and the best way i have is to go shopping and hang out with friends and say f*ck men. of course i still have flashbacks about happy times but now i think about it, i could’ve done better. so can you
#4
I’ve never dated before so i don’t even know why i’m responding to this but general advice is to let yourself feel whatever emotions you’re feeling. i should probably listen to myself.
#5
Well I just broke up with my bf yesterday and here is my advice: don’t let them guilt trip you back in, if you both want to get back together, wait a few months. I also suggest avoiding texting or calling to prevent any feelings coming back. It will be tough for a little bit but you got this.
#6
Space and time.
Realize that it is going to be hard and put the work in at the beginning to communicate with your family and friends so that on days when you are really sad they know to support you.
Try to distance yourself. It will be much harder in the long run if you try to “stay friends.”
Give yourself time. Don’t rush into another relationship unless you are absolutely sure it is the right thing. It’s not fair to a new partner if you keep having flash-backs and missing your ex a lot.
Do stuff you love. Get a hobby. Live life to it’s fullest right where you are!
#7
‘No More Tears, Just Laughter: Malaixa’s Playful Approach to Moving On’
• Create a “Burn Book” where you can write all your ex’s flaws and make fun of them. Bonus points if you turn it into a comedy sketch.
• Cry your heart out but make sure to do it in public places. It’s always funnier when people stare at you awkwardly.
• Replace your ex’s face with a potato in all your old photos together. Trust me, it’s hilarious.
• Channel your inner Beyonce and write a breakup anthem. Bonus points if you create a music video featuring you dancing in a ridiculous outfit.
• Attend a clown therapy session. Nothing heals a broken heart quite like clown makeup and balloon animals.
• Start a new hobby, like juggling or sword swallowing. It’s hard to be sad when you’re trying not to accidentally stab yourself.
• Eat your feelings, but do it in a creative way. Make a cake shaped like your ex and then smash it to bits.
• Create a voodoo doll of your ex and then do silly things to it, like make it dance or give it a funny hat.
• Watch every episode of The Office and Parks and Recreation back-to-back. It’s like a master class in comedic timing.
Finally, remember that laughter is the best medicine. So, surround yourself with funny people and keep finding reasons to smile. And if all else fails, write an absurd breakup novel featuring a protagonist who is just as ridiculous as you are. ;)
#8
ok im now realizing i might not be the best person to answer but eh who cares anyway
step 1: take some time away from them (around 1-2 days worked for me)
step 2: make a playlist of music you like to listen to if you get sad
step 3: talk to friends to get your mind off the relationship (im usually open if you wanna message me about it)
and thats about all i got
#9
No self harm.. trust me
