49 Awesome Glow In The Dark Tattoos Visible Under Black Light

If you crave getting inked but don’t have the balls to do it, or simply want to give your regular tattoo a twist, a black-light responsive tattoo might be the thing to consider. Otherwise called UV tattoos, they are only visible under black-light when they heal!

Be the brightest star in a night-club or that dude (or chick) at a rave party. Avoid getting looked down in that fancy office that you work at. Have a little secret. Still thinking? Bored Panda gathered a bunch of stunning examples of UV-tattoos that might pull the trigger for you. Have one already? Let us see it!

#1 Glow-Up Goals

Image source: JakeKalua

#2 Neon Nights in Ink

#3 Under the Surface

Image source: Jason R

#4 Glow-Up Goals

Image source: imgur.com

#5 Hidden In The Shadows

Image source:  robeast_tat2

#6 Glow-Up Goals

Image source: Richie Streate

#7 Glow-in-the-Dark Vibes

Image source: tifflin123

#8 Glow In The Dark Vibes

Image source:  tatmurphy

#9 Glow-up Goals

Image source:  robeast_tat2

#10 Glow Up Goals

Image source: ivestatic

#11 Glow-Up Warrior

Image source: Intimate Body Art Studios

#12 Glow Up or Mess Up?

Image source:  redrumink541

#13 Phases Of Glow-Up

Image source:  inkternity

#14 Glow-Up Goals

Image source: wylegalink

#15 Glow-Up Goals

#16 Glow-Up Goals
Electric Jelly Vibes
Lit Ink Evolution

Image source: imgur.com

#17 Hidden Details Unveiled

Image source: scotty_robotty

#18 Ink Under The Microscope

Image source: Holly H

#19 Glow-Up Ink Magic

Image source: imgur.com

#20 Glow-Up for Book Lovers

Image source: bri

#21 Cosmic Glow-Up

Image source:  tatty_81

#22 Code Undercover

Image source:  absolumtattoos

#23 Glow-Up Level: Spooky

Image source:  chrisjuddtattoos

#24 Glow-Up Essentials

#25 Neon Nights and City Lights

Image source: ta2leo

#26 Luminous Layers

Image source: robeast_tat2

#27 Glow-In-The-Dark Genius

Image source:  chrisinkdup

#28 Ink That Speaks Volumes

Image source:  cemstattookitchen

#29 Glow-Up Goals

Image source: wildthingtat2

#30 Cosmic Paw Prints

Image source:  robeast_tat2

#31 Bright Eyes After Dark

Image source:  robeast_tat2

#32 Glowing Club Exclusive

Image source:  disneytatts

#33 Glow Up Game Strong

#34 Footsteps From Pandora

Image source: Intimate Body Art Studios

#35 Glow-Up Magic

Image source:  alorainkslinger

#36 Glow Up Goals

Image source: Anotherbadcreation

#37 Glow Up Goals

Image source: robeast_tat2

#38 Glow Up Goals

Image source: pachuco_tattoo

#39 Neon Ocean Vibes

#40 Glow Up Goals

#41 Glow Up Goals

Image source: lizzysouth

#42 Bright Ideas Shine Through

#43 Bold Moves Only

Image source: Richie Streate

#44 Glowing Eye Spy

Image source: designbyry

#45 Handgun Hide and Seek

Image source: luckytattooshops

#46 Ink in the Moonlight

Image source: George Grayson

#47 High-Tech Ink Statement

Image source: TheMadapple

#48 Glow-Up Goals

Image source: Viator

#49 Ink Gone Wild

