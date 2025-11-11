49 Awesome Glow In The Dark Tattoos Visible Under Black Light

If you crave getting inked but don’t have the balls to do it, or simply want to give your regular tattoo a twist, a black-light responsive tattoo might be the thing to consider. Otherwise called UV tattoos, they are only visible under black-light when they heal!
Be the brightest star in a night-club or that dude (or chick) at a rave party. Avoid getting looked down in that fancy office that you work at. Have a little secret. Still thinking? Bored Panda gathered a bunch of stunning examples of UV-tattoos that might pull the trigger for you. Have one already? Let us see it!
#1 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: JakeKalua
#2 Neon Nights in Ink
#3 Under the Surface
Image source: Jason R
#4 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: imgur.com
#5 Hidden In The Shadows
Image source: robeast_tat2
#6 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: Richie Streate
#7 Glow-in-the-Dark Vibes
Image source: tifflin123
#8 Glow In The Dark Vibes
Image source: tatmurphy
#9 Glow-up Goals
Image source: robeast_tat2
#10 Glow Up Goals
Image source: ivestatic
#11 Glow-Up Warrior
Image source: Intimate Body Art Studios
#12 Glow Up or Mess Up?
Image source: redrumink541
#13 Phases Of Glow-Up
Image source: inkternity
#14 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: wylegalink
#15 Glow-Up Goals
#16 Glow-Up Goals
Electric Jelly Vibes
Lit Ink Evolution
Image source: imgur.com
#17 Hidden Details Unveiled
Image source: scotty_robotty
#18 Ink Under The Microscope
Image source: Holly H
#19 Glow-Up Ink Magic
Image source: imgur.com
#20 Glow-Up for Book Lovers
Image source: bri
#21 Cosmic Glow-Up
Image source: tatty_81
#22 Code Undercover
Image source: absolumtattoos
#23 Glow-Up Level: Spooky
Image source: chrisjuddtattoos
#24 Glow-Up Essentials
#25 Neon Nights and City Lights
Image source: ta2leo
#26 Luminous Layers
Image source: robeast_tat2
#27 Glow-In-The-Dark Genius
Image source: chrisinkdup
#28 Ink That Speaks Volumes
Image source: cemstattookitchen
#29 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: wildthingtat2
#30 Cosmic Paw Prints
Image source: robeast_tat2
#31 Bright Eyes After Dark
Image source: robeast_tat2
#32 Glowing Club Exclusive
Image source: disneytatts
#33 Glow Up Game Strong
#34 Footsteps From Pandora
Image source: Intimate Body Art Studios
#35 Glow-Up Magic
Image source: alorainkslinger
#36 Glow Up Goals
Image source: Anotherbadcreation
#37 Glow Up Goals
Image source: robeast_tat2
#38 Glow Up Goals
Image source: pachuco_tattoo
#39 Neon Ocean Vibes
#40 Glow Up Goals
#41 Glow Up Goals
Image source: lizzysouth
#42 Bright Ideas Shine Through
#43 Bold Moves Only
Image source: Richie Streate
#44 Glowing Eye Spy
Image source: designbyry
#45 Handgun Hide and Seek
Image source: luckytattooshops
#46 Ink in the Moonlight
Image source: George Grayson
#47 High-Tech Ink Statement
Image source: TheMadapple
#48 Glow-Up Goals
Image source: Viator
#49 Ink Gone Wild
Follow Us