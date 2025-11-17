Hey Pandas, Explain Your Occupations Or Field Of Study Badly (Closed)

by

Let’s have fun!

#1

Back when I worked at a pharmacy and did concert videography on the side I would tell people.

I sell drugs and shoot people

#2

i put 27 pounds of pressure on a piece of wood and rub it until it screams

#3

I work in close contact with the police even tho most people don’t realize it. I also shoot people

#4

I use tree body parts and blood as well as horse hair to wiggle the air until it sounds good

#5

I’m still in middle school.

I’m in prison where I learn.

#6

I’m self-employed, working from home, doing very little, yet getting a monthly government check for previous work in an office with radioactive equipment.

#7

Used a high school diploma to fix what a college degree screwed up

#8

I work in water

#9

I’m still a student, so I’ll just describe my favorite class. I stare at very long numbers, write down phrases as fast as I can, google swears, shout “oui oui”/”hon hon” at my friends quietly, wear funny hats, and sing random songs terribly. It’s not French.

#10

When big shiny sky bird get thirsty, I give drink to pretty sky bird!

#11

I quietly listen, provide reassurance and support to people most would be scared to death to be near as they can become very violent.

#12

Ehh! I’m a student, but I go to a career school (nursing field)

I sit in a room with several human organs and skeletons.

Can’t think of anything better, sorry.

#13

I go into peoples’ homes and take something precious of theirs, then I walk the streets for money. I always give the things back after a short while.

#14

First I observe people, then I take a good look at them from different angles for better aim and at last I shoot to kill.

#15

“Kid, kid, baby, adult, kid, kid… I wonder what’s for- OH NO IS THAT- nah it’s just a dummy- OH WAIT”

– mind of a teenage lifeguard

#16

I impersonate people and mock them. But I can’t show my face.

#17

I enter a place of worship, and light things on fire.

#18

I help terminally Ill humans transcend from their weary vessels into another dimension with utmost peace and dignity.

