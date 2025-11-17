Hey Pandas, Explain Your Occupations Or Field Of Study Badly (Closed)

Let’s have fun!
#1
Back when I worked at a pharmacy and did concert videography on the side I would tell people.
I sell drugs and shoot people
#2
i put 27 pounds of pressure on a piece of wood and rub it until it screams
#3
I work in close contact with the police even tho most people don’t realize it. I also shoot people
#4
I use tree body parts and blood as well as horse hair to wiggle the air until it sounds good
#5
I’m still in middle school.
I’m in prison where I learn.
#6
I’m self-employed, working from home, doing very little, yet getting a monthly government check for previous work in an office with radioactive equipment.
#7
Used a high school diploma to fix what a college degree screwed up
#8
I work in water
#9
I’m still a student, so I’ll just describe my favorite class. I stare at very long numbers, write down phrases as fast as I can, google swears, shout “oui oui”/”hon hon” at my friends quietly, wear funny hats, and sing random songs terribly. It’s not French.
#10
When big shiny sky bird get thirsty, I give drink to pretty sky bird!
#11
I quietly listen, provide reassurance and support to people most would be scared to death to be near as they can become very violent.
#12
Ehh! I’m a student, but I go to a career school (nursing field)
I sit in a room with several human organs and skeletons.
Can’t think of anything better, sorry.
#13
I go into peoples’ homes and take something precious of theirs, then I walk the streets for money. I always give the things back after a short while.
#14
First I observe people, then I take a good look at them from different angles for better aim and at last I shoot to kill.
#15
“Kid, kid, baby, adult, kid, kid… I wonder what’s for- OH NO IS THAT- nah it’s just a dummy- OH WAIT”
– mind of a teenage lifeguard
#16
I impersonate people and mock them. But I can’t show my face.
#17
I enter a place of worship, and light things on fire.
#18
I help terminally Ill humans transcend from their weary vessels into another dimension with utmost peace and dignity.
