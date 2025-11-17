Hey Pandas, Ever Heard The Phrase “There’s No Such Thing As A Stupid Question”? Well, Ask A Stupid Question

I think they underestimated us Pandas. Ask a stupid question.
#1
Why does Donald Duck wear a towel when he comes out of the shower when he doesn’t usually wear any pants?
#2
If you can drink your drink, why can you not food your food?
#3
Why do we say things are “on fire” when the fire is on the thing?
#4
The first lighter was invented in 1823, when was the heavier invented? Before or after?
#5
Hey Nathaniel, what’s your name?
#6
If I eat myself, will I get twice as big or disappear completely?
#7
Why is sandwich meat round when bread is square?
#8
Why are human?
#9
Is water wet?
#10
Why does the English language occasionally force you to use a word multiple time in a row… example: “the food in my pantry that I had had had mold on it”
#11
If a tree falls and no one hears it, does it make a sound?
#12
Can blind people see their dreams?
#13
If I die but no one finds my body ever, am I still alive or missing??
#14
Why they called elevators and not descendavators?
#15
If someone from Iceland is Icelandic, someone from Thailand is Thailandic. But someone from Thailand is Thai. So someone from England is Eng. But someone from England is English. So someone from Switzerland is Switzerlish. But someone from Switzerland is Swiss.
Why? English is hard!
#16
“Is it the shadow or the light that creates the image?” -Guy forgetting what light reflection was trying to explain it.
#17
Do bugs take fall damage
#18
What came first the orange (fruit) or the orange (color)?
And?
And finally
Why is a cookie called a cookie when you bake it and bacon is called bacon when you cook it?
#19
How come when I fart it doesn’t always make a loud sound..?
#20
does carbonated water have carbs (kidding)
#21
Why aren’t socks jus called “foot gloves”
#22
How much water would it take to make a guy named Walter the waiting waiter to water the plants of his daughter who is walling up an otter named potter who tried to sue her father because he wants to go yonder to water the plants?
#23
What is your favorite color of the alphabet? Mine is 656.3
#24
Why did I end up being born a human? when I lay in bed at night I think deeply about what it would be like to be another animal (mainly Crayfish) it interests me so much why I ended up as a human (not complaining or anything) but it always leads me back to “because I just was”
#25
whats that mean? 🙃🙂🙃🙂
#26
why?
#27
Does anyone wanna hear about how dad face planted out of the teacups about an hour ago?
#28
If potato = carrot and sugar = honey, what does chocolate equal?
Is Headless Roach a duck?
#29
Back in the early nights I spent a lot of internet time on a website called ” The Straight Dope”. People would ask the most ridiculous questions and the author(s) would reply honestly (albeit sarcastically). It was awesome.
My favourite question, which I still think about regularly, was “If the entire population of China were to jump off of chairs simultaneously, would the impact be enough to throw the earth off its axis?”. Short answer: No. Sadly.
#30
Hey Nathaniel (he/him) cis het., what are your pronouns?
#31
why is cheese edible?
#32
If I kill someone, but nobody sees it or knows who they are, did I really kill someone?
#33
Would you rather be a worm or an HDMI cable?
#34
why am i alive
#35
If a snake eats itself, would it disappear?
#36
Are mosquitoes endangered
#37
Why?
#38
Why DID the chicken cross the road?
#39
Can’t you just hold your period in?
#40
Why is a cat a cat why isn’t it a dog
#41
Before was was was, was was is, but what was the was was that was or is? Why was or is it there? What was or is its purpose? And why did the was was that was actually exist? What was or is the was was?
#42
What if what if was a what if but what if doesn’t know it’s a what if…
#43
Why?
#44
if two mind readers are reading each other’s mind, whose mind are they reading?
#45
One more—
You know how if you leave milk out in the sun, it turns into cheese?
well, what happens if you put cheese in a reeeeeeeally reallly cold place? will it turn back into milk? (btw i came up with this one myself so no stealing :D )
#46
Why don’t people who are turning into a different direction in the street at a traffic light get to go when the cars are going the direction that they are?
#47
Why did the first person who tried durian fruit decide it was a good idea?
#48
Why do we park in a driveway but drive in a parkway? Why does cargo go by ship, but shipments can go by car?
#49
If nothing sticks to Teflon then how does Teflon stick to the frying pan?
#50
If the Bite of 83 DIDNT happen, would that mean William wouldn’t go kill on a killing spree?
#51
You wanna buy a duck?
#52
Did anybody else get lost watching Lost? Just finally got around to watching it. 2 more episodes to go and I’m still confused.
#53
How much dirt to make an island?
#54
what color is george washingtons white horse?
#55
Why is it twenty two but not ten one
#56
If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers…. Does that mean Lucy lavenheim lens Legos to legolas? And that Henry harness hands Haagen-Dazs out at hospitals? Or that Billy brosting is banned from going to band?
#57
Why do we use exercise books full of paper and they tell us to not waste paper?
#58
Me:Attends friends birthday party on 12 of may
Me:oh yea btw when’s your birthday??
Her: …
#59
Why is 2+2=4 and 2 x 2=4 but 3+3=6 and 3×3=9
#60
Sunsets come in nearly every color but green. Why are there no lasting green sunsets?
#61
Why do some things have so many different names? Parkway, highway, freeway. Street, Avenue, Circle, Drive, Lane, Boulevard. Sneakers, tennis shoes, gym shoes.
And why give a street different names? Pick one!
#62
wHy DiD tHe ChIcKeN cRoSs ThE rOaD?
#63
If you ever got stuck in rubble, shouldn’t you rub your way out of it?
#64
If Saturn has rings, is it married or single?
#65
Is it true that in soviet russia toilets sit on you?
#66
If Adam and Eve were real where the f***k were dinosaurs?! 😭
#67
What country is Europe in?
#68
The earth is flat right? Why dont people fall off?
#69
why does time pass slower when you try to fall asleep but faster when you wake up?
#70
Why is Gamora?
#71
Do you know what it’s like to fall in the mud and get kicked… in the head… with an iron boot?
#72
How do you keep someone in suspense?
#73
If a mirror mirrors a mirror does the mirror mirror the mirror or does the mirror mirror the mirror in the mirror.
#74
WHAT DOES THE FOX SAY
#75
Why did the chicken cross the road?
#76
#77
I know they sell hot dogs (12) and hot dog buns (8) by volume so why not talk to each other and start selling by numbers instead? Who can we talk to?
#78
Yesterday was yesterday , today is today and tomorrow is tomorrow, but tomorrow it won’t be tomorrow. Why does tomorrow never really get its day?
#79
if the chemicals in the water turn the frogs gay why aren’t you gay?
#80
why do we have pps?
why are humans called humans if some of them do inhumane things?
why does my dog like butter?
why is bp called Bored Panda and not Bored (insert animal)?
#81
Why does my head hurt constantly? Why does the thought of eating food disgust me? Why is it so hard for me to swallow? Why are my fingers always frozen? Am I dying?
#82
(from a comic) “why do we call it oven when you of in the food of out eat the food?”
#83
If I were a fish, would you love me?
#84
If you could eat horse meat, would you?
#85
Amy, why did you say “great you’re back?”
#86
Would you rather c*m p*ss or p*ss c*m? You said stupid. This is stupid. Come and get me downvoters!
