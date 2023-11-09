What Are The Filipinos of 90 Day Fiancé Doing Now?

90 Day Fiancé has often brought unknown people from multiple countries into the international media. There have been stories of people finding the love of their lives thanks to the show. One country that has had several notable contestants is The Philippines.
Each contestant has their own unique backstory and wild ending garnering the intrigue of viewers. From the iconic Rose Vega to Jenny Torres, this list will give an update on where some of the Filipinos of the franchise end up in life. Scroll down below to find out where the Filipino contestants are now.
1. Rosemarie Vega
Starting this list strong is Rosemarie Vega, who hails from Caloocan City, just a bit north of Manila. Rose’s most notable appearance in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is her encounter with No Neck Ed in Before the 90 Days. The universe might not have planned her for Ed, but it sure did plan her for far greater things. Rose has become a model and a content creator years after her split with Ed. She has also become a vlogger, with her YouTube channel’s subscriber count at 765 thousand as of October 2023.
When Big Ed first met Rose, she was in deep poverty. Her house did not have what Ed considered a “window.” Her family slept on the floor, and took baths not with showers, but with the bucket and dipper system usually employed in common Filipino households. Her vlogs show a completely different situation of Rose now and how far Rose has come in life after getting rid of the toxic Ed. According to a January 2021 vlog, she bought her own home, and it was very spacious and comfortable, quite different from where fans first met her. In July 2022, she appeared in the noontime show Eat Bulaga!‘s segment, Bawal Judgmental, where she attested that her life has turned around partially thanks to her 90 Day Fiancé appearance.
2. Nikki Shoemaker
By the way, the age gap between Rose and No Neck Ed is 31 years. If such an age gap was deemed unsustainable for a relationship by the viewers, then the age gap between the Cebuana Nikki and the Marylander Mark Shoemaker was definitely off for a rocky ride. Nikki was 19 in her first show appearance and Mark was 57, with a staggering 38-year age difference.
Years after their appearance in the show, there were theories online that the couple separated. Mark stated that such claims were false. Nikki and her husband keep a lowkey life after marriage, and they still appear to be married.
3. Mary Demasu-ay
Mary Demasu-ay of Negros Occidental appeared in the spin-off The Other Way in Season 5. She was paired with Brandan DeNuccio from Oregon. The two married after Mary got pregnant with her first baby, and there are now rumors of a second one. Recently, Mary has been posting some cryptic and alarming messages in her social media, leaving fans worried. An Instagram post dated September 26, 2023, featured three paragraphs of text in black background that began with “I won’t force someone to like me and accept me.”
4. Sheila Mangubat
Sheila Mangubat’s relationship with her partner David Dangerfield was different compared to pretty much most of the feisty couples of the show. It was rather slow, brought upon by their respective disabilities. Sheila’s mother died in July 2023, but despite all the ups and downs, the couple is still happily together as of October 2023.
5. Hazel Cagalitan
Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers first appeared in Before the 90 Days, after which there were implications online that they split. However, they reappeared in 90 Day Diaries, where they seemed to have reconciled. Hazel no longer appears to be with Tarik, though, as the latter went to Instagram where he said that he would go somewhere better and that one should pat themselves when their partner won’t.
6. Jenny Torres
The Pangasinense Jenny Torres was popularized by her “You’re Road” line. During an encounter with his girlfriend’s family, Floridian Larry Passariello did not appreciate the lechon that the family prepared for him. This made Jenny upset, and she condemned his attitude by saying “You’re rude,” but her accent made it sound like a different thing. Fortunately, the “road” that their relationship was going through led to a happy ending. The two married in Florida in 2018. The couple has a public Instagram account where they post their life updates such as their travels and dates.