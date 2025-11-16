Hey Pandas, Doodle-Express Yourself (Closed)

Pandas, do you ever get bored? I know I do. I tend to doodle when I’m bored on the phone, in a meeting, or whenever. I am NO artist. Just an avid doodler. What is your best doodle? Load up your best doodle art. We all do it. Don’t be shy. Here is my “I Love the 80s Them.”
#1 Needless To Say, I Don’t Sleep Well
#2 My Brain Was Trying To Escape From A Really Boring Phone Conversation
#3 A Synthwave Duck. Because Why Not
#4 I Love The 80s
#5 Made This The Other Day And I Thought It Was Pretty Good
#6 Here You Go :) Or Something :p
#7 Here’s Some Art That Took A While To Make
#8 It Is Now A Bookmark Lol
#9 Wacom Corel Sketch
#10 I Decided To Share My Little “Signatures” I Draw Throughout Random Places At My School. I Know Graffiti Is Bad, But Who Can Say No To Those Faces? Sorry The Photo Is Blurry, Bp Doesn’t Translate The Images Well
#11 Since It’s Almost Halloween…
#12 This Oc Of Mine I Drew. I Still Can’t Figure Out What Species They’re Supposed To Be
#13 Poker Face
#14 Marge Simpson As Sarah Sanderson From Hocus Pocus
