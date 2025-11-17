These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

by

Living with another person under the same roof requires compromise. After all, everyone wants their home to be an oasis from the stresses of the outside world. Not to mention all the responsibilities you have to share to keep everything in order, such as bills, chores, and other maintenance tasks that demand mutual understanding and cooperation.

But apparently, that’s too much to ask from some people. There’s a subreddit called ‘Bad Roommates‘ and it’s full of tales about the gross, the annoying, and the psychotic. So we at Bored Panda decided to compile some of the most memorable ones to remind you just how important it is to find someone that you can get along with. Otherwise, you might end up in a situation that seriously tests your patience and sanity.

#1 Maybe I Should Try This

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: CrysisRequiem

#2 I Have A Dream

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: kanna172014

#3 Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This. Told Her Roommate To Move The F Out, Immediately

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Thought You Guys Might Enjoy This

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: pax1

#5 And So It Continues

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Futterz

#6 Saw This On Fb And Thought It Might Help Some People Here!

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: swirl23

#7 A Solution I Made In An Old Share House To Solve A Milk Thieving Problem

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Sumhere

#8 This Was The Only Way To Ward Off My Roommate From Sipping Out Of My Mouthwash Without Me Knowing… She Used 3/4 Of The Bottle, Does She Really Think I Am That Dumb That I Won’t Notice? Hope She Freaks Out

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: beesbuzzlots

#9 Saw This On Twitter.. Felt It Belonged Here

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: pleasuregarden

#10 Roommate Decided It Was A Good Idea To Put An Incense Cone On The Lid Of My Telescope. Went Right Through And Landed On The Mirror

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Astrofluke

#11 I Come Home To This Fairly Often

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: angelface_kermit

#12 Asked My Former Flatmates Not To Use Metalware In My Nonstick Pot, Was Told I Was Being Unreasonable And That They Wouldn’t Scratch It. My Sister’s Identical Pot Of The Same Age Pictured For Comparison

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: smemilysmems

#13 Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The Ac Set To 40 * F, The Sink Running,the Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: RognogMcdogbog

#14 #tbt To My College Days

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#15 I Was Gone For 1 F**king Weekend!!!!

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: nelsontitties

#16 Top -> All Time Was Like A Checklist Of Memories I Suppressed

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: SilentSamurai

#17 At One Point In Time There Were Close To 20 Cups On The Coffee Table In The Living Room

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: imabitchnotathot

#18 When Your Housemate Uses The Living Room As His Bedroom

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: td5000

#19 My Roommate Occasionally Leaves Careless Messes In The Kitchen. I Started Labeling Them As His Art Projects

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: NugsOrBust

#20 Woke Up To This Today

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Pilotlies

#21 My Roommate Thinks These Spatulas Are Clean And Still Uses Them To Cook

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: fserv11

#22 Burn Hole I Discovered Hidden Underneath My Roommates Bed After I Kicked Her Out. Pineapple For Scale

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: SadClownCircus

#23 Guess You Can’t Expect People To Know About Dryer Lint

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: boblogbob

#24 Accidentally Locked My Roommate Out Of The Bathroom For 2 Minutes, I Promptly Unlocked Once She Notified Me, And Her Natural Reaction Was To Remove The Doorknobs From The Doors In Our House

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Frosting-Federal

#25 Day 6 Of Living With A Roommate For The First Time. I’m Looking For A New Place

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: bigshrimps

#26 My Boyfriend (22m) And I (21m) Live With A 23f And 28m. I’m Sick Of Constantly Playing Mommy To Them

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: purpleopium

#27 I Guess My Latino Culture Triggered My Roommate 😔

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: MyNameStartsWithGU

#28 Roommate Used My Favorite Turtleneck As A BBQ Rag Last Night :-/

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: notmadehere

#29 My Roommates Were So Bad That I Finally Said, “Screw It” And Got My Own Place. My Wallet Is Hurting But My Sanity Is Intact

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#30 It’s Sad That It Was Necessary To Write This. There Was A Time I Bought Pie, The Next Day, I Went To Get A Piece (Hadn’t Tried Any Yet), And There Was Only One, Small Sliver Left. There’s No One Else That Lives Here, He Ate The Whole Thing Himself. 😐 He Did The Same Thing To My Krispy Kreme, Rip

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: ScruffleMcDufflebag

#31 I’ve Asked Her To Stop Popping Her Pimples And Sticking The Pus On The Mirror Three Times Already…. This Is Just Embarrassing For Her Now

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: greenbeanso

#32 Why Is Replacing The Toilet Paper Roll So Hard?? The World May Never Know

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: LewIsLost

#33 Love Trying To Make Myself Breakfast Before Work In My Lovely Kitchen 😍

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Went Home During Quarantine, Let My Roommate Use My Room For “Storage”, Came Back To This

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: localbogmonster

#35 Thought This Would Fit Well Here. Any Brooklyn Roommate Stories Like This?

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Mfw One Of My 5 Roommates Gets A Dog, Without Asking Any Other Of The Roommates 3 Of Which Have Dog Allergies/Asthma, Or The Landlord And Is Forced To Give Up The Dog Or Face Eviction And Then Says He Hates Us For Taking Away His Dog

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Pulled The Foil Off Of This To See What Was In It And It’s Empty!! And Still In The Fridge! What The F**k!?

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: SneezyHydra

#38 The Living Room Was Like This For 4 Months. All From One Person

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: beets_or_turnips

#39 I Bought My Own Separate Coffee Maker Months Ago. I Think This Picture Is Pretty Self-Explanatory As To Why

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: terrihaya

#40 Break My Stuff And Don’t Tell Me About It Why Don’t You!!!!! Leave Me To Search The House To Find It In The Recycling 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Gemgemgemgemgemy

#41 He Broke The Plunger, Clogged The Toilet Again, Let It Sit For 3 Days And Then Left The State

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: no_shadow

#42 Leaning Tower Of Garbage

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: catserole

#43 Never Got To Use My Rice Cooker (-_-;)・・・

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: reddit.com

#44 The Gag Is…she Had Already Eaten All My Hash Browns The Night Before, This Text Was Just An Attempt To Cover Her A*s!

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Depth-Immediate

#45 Update On My Jobless Roommate Who Won’t Do His Dishes. My Latest Invention: The Bad Roommate Box :)

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: NiceGrandpa

#46 Found This On Craigslist. Kinda Want To Respond. At Least She’s Honest!!

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: Growmorebees

#47 Asked Roommate To Do His Dishes And He Said ”im Not Allowed To Clean”

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: ThisIsNotTex

#48 Don’t Become Roommates With Your Friends

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: naomimyers45

#49 They’re Not For A Snake, They’re Her Dead Pet Rats That She Kept In Our Fridge. Pet Semetary Maybe??

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: bluebird723

#50 When Your Roommate Pulls The “My Bad! I’ll Clean That Up As Soon As I Can.” For The 8th Time

These Posts Of Horrendous Roommates Should Prevent You From Ever Living With People Again

Image source: roguespectre67

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lando Norris: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My Rats Make Art And Spread Happiness In Their Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Tips For Me For When I Come Out? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Times Women Posted The Funniest Things On Tumblr
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Can’t You Absolutely Live Without? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
May I Ask You A Personal Question, Have You Ever Retired A Human By Mistake?
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.