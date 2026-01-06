67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

It’s hardly a profound idea anymore, but sometimes it can be good to go out and take a walk, or a drive, depending on what side of the Atlantic you happen to be on, as seeing what’s actually happening around you might be helpful for one’s mental health. Or, at the very least, you’ll see something worth recording.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from a group dedicated to all the ridiculous, weird and unhinged things people have seen when out and about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
#1 Look At This Captive Audience At The St Claude Train Tracks
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#2 August 5, 2017 Flood That Took Many Areas Of The City (And Debatably The Pumps) By Surprise
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#3 Look At This Gas Pump
#3 Look At This Gas Pump
#4 Look At This Double Entendre
#4 Look At This Double Entendre
#5 Look At This Typo. Maple Street Residents Report Waiting Over A Year For The Street Tiles To Be Installed, Only To Find This Today
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#6 Look At This Olympic Qualifier
#6 Look At This Olympic Qualifier
#7 Look At This Overpass To Hell
#7 Look At This Overpass To Hell
#8 Best Table In Uptown New Orleans
#8 Best Table In Uptown New Orleans
#9 Look At This Bloodbath. Outside Of The Dungeon
#9 Look At This Bloodbath. Outside Of The Dungeon
#10 Look At This Nightmare. Chestnut And Philip
#10 Look At This Nightmare. Chestnut And Philip
#11 Breaking – Another Angle Of The Supermassive Black Hole On Poydras. Hope Everyone Is Ok
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#12 Lakeside Shopping Center, Pf Chang’s Metairie
#12 Lakeside Shopping Center, Pf Chang's Metairie
#13 Look At This Mirror
#13 Look At This Mirror
#14 Look At These Pickles. Esplanade
#14 Look At These Pickles. Esplanade
#15 Look At This Bikini Bottom Airbnb. The Famous Eton St Pothole,
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#16 Look At This Disco Cone
#16 Look At This Disco Cone
#17 Do Whatcha Wanna
#17 Do Whatcha Wanna
#18 Look At This Tubing Trip. Audubon River Last Weekend
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#19 Neighbors Around Desaix Are In Full Rebellion Mode
#19 Neighbors Around Desaix Are In Full Rebellion Mode
#20 Breaking: Loose Cheese Puffs At S Claiborne And Felicity
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#21 Look At This Mayor. Poydras And Camp
#21 Look At This Mayor. Poydras And Camp
#22 Look At This Oopsie Daisy
#22 Look At This Oopsie Daisy
#23 Breaking: Building Collapse At Magazine And Felicity. Hope Everyone Is Ok
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#24 Look At This Gator
#24 Look At This Gator
#25 That Saw Blade They Left In The Street Yesterday Sliced A Local Business Owner’s Tire Last Night
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#26 Look At This Generator Tattoo Parlor. Algiers Point
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#27 Look At This Wednesday Night Social Ride. St Anthony And Filmore In Gentilly
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#28 Look At This Carpet. Metairie Near Causeway
#28 Look At This Carpet. Metairie Near Causeway
#29 Look At This Horror Movie That Is Our Streets!
#29 Look At This Horror Movie That Is Our Streets!
#30 Look At This In Tourist Trap
#30 Look At This In Tourist Trap
#31 Look At This Pool Party. Broadmoor
#31 Look At This Pool Party. Broadmoor
#32 Hm
#32 Hm
#33 Look At This Library. Chartres Street Sidewalk Sunday
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#34 Look At This In Observation Deck. Norman C Francis And Palmyra
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#35 Look At These Rugs. They Really Tie The Road Together. Covering Potholes At N Rampart And Piety
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#36 Happy Fourth Of July From The Land Of Crumbling Infrastructure!
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#37 Someone Couldn’t Hold Their Ectoplasm Last Night
#37 Someone Couldn't Hold Their Ectoplasm Last Night
#38 Look At This Splint. New Orleans And Dorgenois
#38 Look At This Splint. New Orleans And Dorgenois
#39 Look At This Cup Holder. Saint Charles & General Pershing
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#40 Look At This Scale Model Of The City. Amelia And Magazine
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#41 That’s Gonna Be A Hell Of A Patch . Lowerline And Maple
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#42 Look At This Flamingo Exhibit. Laurel And Webste
#42 Look At This Flamingo Exhibit. Laurel And Webste
#43 Look At This Roundabout. Annette And Villere
#43 Look At This Roundabout. Annette And Villere
#44 These DIY Bayou Boogaloo Boats Are Getting Out Of Control. Hope Everyone Is Ok. Moss
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#45 Look At This Swamp Tour. Banks And Rendon
#45 Look At This Swamp Tour. Banks And Rendon
#46 It’s A Jeep Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand
#46 It's A Jeep Thing, You Wouldn't Understand
#47 Banks Street Looking Like Burning Man Today
#47 Banks Street Looking Like Burning Man Today
#48 Look At This Puddl—no Wait That’s A Pothole
#48 Look At This Puddl—no Wait That's A Pothole
#49 Look At This Old Gregg. Rampart And St Peter
#49 Look At This Old Gregg. Rampart And St Peter
#50 Sup With This Cloud
#50 Sup With This Cloud
#51 Hang In There, Y’all
#51 Hang In There, Y'all
#52 Look At This Costume
#52 Look At This Costume
#53 Look At This Man In Pothole
#53 Look At This Man In Pothole
#54 Hm
#54 Hm
#55 Look At This Pothole Shrine
#55 Look At This Pothole Shrine
#56 Just A Reminder Totaled Car Pickup Day Isn’t Until The 3rd Thursday Of The Month. Broadway At Spruce
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#57 The Famous Eton Street Costume Hole, Algiers
#57 The Famous Eton Street Costume Hole, Algiers
#58 Speaking Of Typos. Washington Ave
#58 Speaking Of Typos. Washington Ave
#59 Look At This Holiday Cheer. Black Pearl
#59 Look At This Holiday Cheer. Black Pearl
#60 Look At This Sinkhole Celebration. Laurel Between Henry Clay And Webster
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#61 Stay Safe Out There Y’all. Chantilly Dr New Orleans East,
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#62 Look At This Headstand. Rampart And Canal
#62 Look At This Headstand. Rampart And Canal
#63 Look At This Bandaid. Carondelet
#63 Look At This Bandaid. Carondelet
#64 Love To See This Kind Of Inter-Department Collaboration At The City Level. Behind City Hall
Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet
#65 Wow
#65 Wow
#66 That’s A Weird Lookin Man. Royal And St Ann
#66 That's A Weird Lookin Man. Royal And St Ann
#67 Look At This Living Room
#67 Look At This Living Room
