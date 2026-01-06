67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

by

It’s hardly a profound idea anymore, but sometimes it can be good to go out and take a walk, or a drive, depending on what side of the Atlantic you happen to be on, as seeing what’s actually happening around you might be helpful for one’s mental health. Or, at the very least, you’ll see something worth recording.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts from a group dedicated to all the ridiculous, weird and unhinged things people have seen when out and about. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

#1 Look At This Captive Audience At The St Claude Train Tracks

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#2 August 5, 2017 Flood That Took Many Areas Of The City (And Debatably The Pumps) By Surprise

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#3 Look At This Gas Pump

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#4 Look At This Double Entendre

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#5 Look At This Typo. Maple Street Residents Report Waiting Over A Year For The Street Tiles To Be Installed, Only To Find This Today

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#6 Look At This Olympic Qualifier

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#7 Look At This Overpass To Hell

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#8 Best Table In Uptown New Orleans

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#9 Look At This Bloodbath. Outside Of The Dungeon

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#10 Look At This Nightmare. Chestnut And Philip

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#11 Breaking – Another Angle Of The Supermassive Black Hole On Poydras. Hope Everyone Is Ok

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#12 Lakeside Shopping Center, Pf Chang’s Metairie

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#13 Look At This Mirror

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#14 Look At These Pickles. Esplanade

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#15 Look At This Bikini Bottom Airbnb. The Famous Eton St Pothole,

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#16 Look At This Disco Cone

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#17 Do Whatcha Wanna

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#18 Look At This Tubing Trip. Audubon River Last Weekend

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#19 Neighbors Around Desaix Are In Full Rebellion Mode

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#20 Breaking: Loose Cheese Puffs At S Claiborne And Felicity

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#21 Look At This Mayor. Poydras And Camp

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#22 Look At This Oopsie Daisy

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#23 Breaking: Building Collapse At Magazine And Felicity. Hope Everyone Is Ok

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#24 Look At This Gator

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#25 That Saw Blade They Left In The Street Yesterday Sliced A Local Business Owner’s Tire Last Night

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#26 Look At This Generator Tattoo Parlor. Algiers Point

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#27 Look At This Wednesday Night Social Ride. St Anthony And Filmore In Gentilly

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#28 Look At This Carpet. Metairie Near Causeway

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#29 Look At This Horror Movie That Is Our Streets!

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#30 Look At This In Tourist Trap

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#31 Look At This Pool Party. Broadmoor

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#32 Hm

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#33 Look At This Library. Chartres Street Sidewalk Sunday

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#34 Look At This In Observation Deck. Norman C Francis And Palmyra

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#35 Look At These Rugs. They Really Tie The Road Together. Covering Potholes At N Rampart And Piety

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#36 Happy Fourth Of July From The Land Of Crumbling Infrastructure!

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#37 Someone Couldn’t Hold Their Ectoplasm Last Night

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#38 Look At This Splint. New Orleans And Dorgenois

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#39 Look At This Cup Holder. Saint Charles & General Pershing

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#40 Look At This Scale Model Of The City. Amelia And Magazine

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#41 That’s Gonna Be A Hell Of A Patch . Lowerline And Maple

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#42 Look At This Flamingo Exhibit. Laurel And Webste

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#43 Look At This Roundabout. Annette And Villere

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#44 These DIY Bayou Boogaloo Boats Are Getting Out Of Control. Hope Everyone Is Ok. Moss

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#45 Look At This Swamp Tour. Banks And Rendon

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#46 It’s A Jeep Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#47 Banks Street Looking Like Burning Man Today

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#48 Look At This Puddl—no Wait That’s A Pothole

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#49 Look At This Old Gregg. Rampart And St Peter

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#50 Sup With This Cloud

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#51 Hang In There, Y’all

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#52 Look At This Costume

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#53 Look At This Man In Pothole

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#54 Hm

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#55 Look At This Pothole Shrine

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#56 Just A Reminder Totaled Car Pickup Day Isn’t Until The 3rd Thursday Of The Month. Broadway At Spruce

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#57 The Famous Eton Street Costume Hole, Algiers

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#58 Speaking Of Typos. Washington Ave

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#59 Look At This Holiday Cheer. Black Pearl

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#60 Look At This Sinkhole Celebration. Laurel Between Henry Clay And Webster

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#61 Stay Safe Out There Y’all. Chantilly Dr New Orleans East,

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#62 Look At This Headstand. Rampart And Canal

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#63 Look At This Bandaid. Carondelet

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#64 Love To See This Kind Of Inter-Department Collaboration At The City Level. Behind City Hall

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#65 Wow

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#66 That’s A Weird Lookin Man. Royal And St Ann

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

#67 Look At This Living Room

67 Times People Found The Weirdest Things In The Streets

Image source: lookatthisf**kinstreet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Are the Young Avengers Coming to the MCU?
3 min read
Mar, 24, 2021
Hey Pandas, When Was One Time You Felt Like Your Parents Or Guardians Didn’t Like You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Photographer Photoshops His Dog Into A Giant
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Please Help”: Late-Night Message From Coworker Reveals Woman’s Suspicions Of BF Were True
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Willow’s Revelation and Heated Confrontations Shake Port Charles
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
30 Fascinating ‘Vintage Advertisements’ That Might Not Go Down Well Today
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025