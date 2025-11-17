Here Are 65 Of My Relatable Artworks Of Skeletons With Dark Inspirational Messages

I create skeleton artwork that is meant to hopefully be relatable and make people laugh. Sure, it can be a bit dark, but so is life sometimes.

I started out as a pen and ink artist and transitioned to digital artwork about three years ago. I drew a couple of skulls and they were really popular so I kept making more, which then turned into skeletons. I also started adding quotes that really seemed to make the art more relatable. It’s a great feeling when people say that they vibe with my art or that I’ve been reading their minds. But, for me, what I enjoy most is the ability to create new ideas every day and make some new friends as I go.

#1 Don’t Ask

#2 X Marks The Spot

#3

#4 Byeeeee

#5

#6 Poof! Just Like That

#7

#8 The Age Old Question

#9 A Bit Of A Paradox

#10

#11 Let’s Overthink Forever

#12

#13 Obviously

#14

#15 You’ve Got A Friend In Me

#16 Hard Work And Dedication

#17

#18

#19 Certainly Not The Hero

#20 It Is What It Is

#21 In This Place Alone

#22

#23 Bound To Happen

#24 There’s No Escape

#25 Seems Like A Lifetime

#26 Endless Possibilities

#27

#28 If Your Phone Doesn’t Ring, It’s Me

#29 Perspective

#30 Please And Thank You

#31

#32 Stay

#33 A Splash Of Silence

#34

#35

#36

#37 Running On Empty

#38

#39

#40 Slowly, But Surely

#41 Be Careful, It Breaks Easy

#42 Lesson Learned

#43 So The Story Goes

#44 The Truth Hurts

#45 Communication Breakdown

#46 Send Me A Postcard

#47

#48

#49

#50 Why Wait?

#51

#52

#53

#54 No End In Sight

#55 Riddle Me That

#56 You Can Do It!

#57 Who’s With Me?

#58 Don’t Call Me

#59 Nothing More, Nothing Less

#60 The World May Never Know

#61 Dying To Find Out

#62 Probably Not Tomorrow Either

#63

#64

#65

