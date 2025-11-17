Here Are 65 Of My Relatable Artworks Of Skeletons With Dark Inspirational Messages

I create skeleton artwork that is meant to hopefully be relatable and make people laugh. Sure, it can be a bit dark, but so is life sometimes.
I started out as a pen and ink artist and transitioned to digital artwork about three years ago. I drew a couple of skulls and they were really popular so I kept making more, which then turned into skeletons. I also started adding quotes that really seemed to make the art more relatable. It’s a great feeling when people say that they vibe with my art or that I’ve been reading their minds. But, for me, what I enjoy most is the ability to create new ideas every day and make some new friends as I go.
#1 Don’t Ask
#2 X Marks The Spot
#3
#4 Byeeeee
#5
#6 Poof! Just Like That
#7
#8 The Age Old Question
#9 A Bit Of A Paradox
#10
#11 Let’s Overthink Forever
#12
#13 Obviously
#14
#15 You’ve Got A Friend In Me
#16 Hard Work And Dedication
#17
#18
#19 Certainly Not The Hero
#20 It Is What It Is
#21 In This Place Alone
#22
#23 Bound To Happen
#24 There’s No Escape
#25 Seems Like A Lifetime
#26 Endless Possibilities
#27
#28 If Your Phone Doesn’t Ring, It’s Me
#29 Perspective
#30 Please And Thank You
#31
#32 Stay
#33 A Splash Of Silence
#34
#35
#36
#37 Running On Empty
#38
#39
#40 Slowly, But Surely
#41 Be Careful, It Breaks Easy
#42 Lesson Learned
#43 So The Story Goes
#44 The Truth Hurts
#45 Communication Breakdown
#46 Send Me A Postcard
#47
#48
#49
#50 Why Wait?
#51
#52
#53
#54 No End In Sight
#55 Riddle Me That
#56 You Can Do It!
#57 Who’s With Me?
#58 Don’t Call Me
#59 Nothing More, Nothing Less
#60 The World May Never Know
#61 Dying To Find Out
#62 Probably Not Tomorrow Either
#63
#64
#65
