Hey Pandas, Do You Think 2024 Is Going Well? (Closed)

Hey guys, I just want to hear your thoughts on the world right now. Do you think 2024 is going well? Share your thoughts and I might comment!
#1
I honestly can’t tell the difference between 2023 and 2024 except that I have to think 600 times before writing the date.
#2
It’s relatively smooth right now, and there are many opportunities to make things right this year, but I’m very cautious as to not get my hopes up. We have a huge case in the International Court of Justice happening right now, two wars wreaking so much unneeded destruction, death, and chaos, and elections in my two homes, Pakistan and the US. Only time will tell if we’ll continue on the downward spiral or find some way out of it.
#3
Going good rn for me. My parents are booking me an appointment to get an evaluation for ADHD and autism!!!
#4
Actually, it’s going really well! 2023 was pretty rough for me, but I’m really trying to have a fresh start :) plus I wrote down the worst parts of last year and burned the paper, which was fun >:D
#5
I’ve had a great start to the year !! hoping everyone here has an amazing 2024
#6
For me 2024 looms like its gonna be my best year :D
I graduate and start college and fire academy :D
Sadly its my last year of track :
#7
i guess. personally, i dont think its far enough into the year to tell.
but so far, its pretty chill
#8
Life is still hell =(
#9
Yes Pandas
#10
Nothing really changed, other than the year, and the number of things I have to hide from my parents. Everything’s still going downhill as a summary.
