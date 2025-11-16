Hey Pandas, Do You Feel Like You Fit In Your Family? (Closed)

I feel like I don’t all the time. But I also have an amazing loving family. I know there are a lot of people who don’t, and everyone feels like their parents/guardians don’t get them at one point in their lives. If you want to share, this is the space.
#1
Not at all, I feel like my mom and stepdad are very surface-level people. They don’t think hard and long about complex moral issues, and frankly aren’t incredibly emotionally intelligent. My dad on the other hand, him and his girlfriend seem in a state sorta beyond me. I feel like they live life without a care in the world, exhausting their bank accounts every month, and living for today rather than tomorrow. My dad has trouble caring at all, and my mom cares too much. So, you get me. Me, who doesn’t care at all about any of the work I have to do, until AFTER its done and submitted. I love my family dearly, they just exist in feilds I can’t relate to.
Follow Us