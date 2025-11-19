Hey Pandas, Do You Believe In Time Slips? If You Could, Where Would You Go? (Closed)

by

I recently had a dream that I had time slipped back to the 70’s. I think because I had read something about 2 people in London that did not know each other swearing they had time slipped to the 40’s before WWII, just for a minute.

#1

Honestly I think some of us do this already without realizing it, we only think it’s a dream.
I think our travels or OOBEs take us to unremarkable times in the past OR future. Hence, Deja Vu being an unclear memory of being in that exact place at that exact point in time is a real memory. I don’t believe time
is a straight line like we portray it. It’s more like rubber bands or bubbles that touch each other in random spots, like Brian Greene was trying to show us about string theory.
I may have read too much Carlos Casteneda, Richard Bach, and others, and ingested too much psychedelia in the past though. I also think T. Rex was more of a burrowing critter like rodents because of the tiny front legs, big teeth and huge haunches…so take anything I say with a grain of salt!

#2

I think I read that book. I wish time travel was real. It’s complicated. You can’t show up in modern clothes with modern money. Day trips only for me. First I would go to the 1920s, then go back a few decades at a time. Maybe to ancient North America to see who shows up first. It’s just a day trip.

Patrick Penrose
