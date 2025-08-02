If You Can Guess These 27 Movies From Their First Scene, You Deserve An Oscar

by

Good movies tend to hook you in right from the very first scene. Some of them start with a quiet moment. Others with big action or completely unexpected scenes. Well, in this quiz, we’re putting your movie memory to the test!

You’ll get a series of opening scenes – 27 of them, to be exact. Your job is simple: guess which movie they’re from.

If you haven’t done Part 1 of this quiz yet, check it out too – it’s packed with even more iconic scenes! 🎞️

Let’s see how many you can recognize from the very beginning!🎥🍿

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Guess These 27 Movies From Their First Scene, You Deserve An Oscar

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amanda Waller Will Return For Season 2 Of Peacemaker
3 min read
May, 5, 2022
The 20 Most Important TV Sitcoms of All-Time
3 min read
May, 17, 2018
The Story Behind That Horrific “Handmaid’s Tale” Opening Scene
3 min read
Apr, 30, 2018
Remember When Barbara Walters Told the Kardashians They Lack Talent?
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2023
The Bridge 1.03 Review: “Rio”
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2013
FBI Director James Comey Compares Twitter to ‘A Dive Bar’ Full Of Screaming People
3 min read
May, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.