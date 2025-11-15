Hey Pandas, Create A Dating Profile (Closed)

by

Maybe you can meet someone.

#1

uhh my name is Romeo. i am almost 13. i am a straight male. im Canadian. i like playing basketball and i love going on trails on my fat bike. my fav band is Linkin Park. my fav rappers are Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa and 24kGoldn. i also have a 3 y/o brother. and i now have nothing to say. bye.

#2

I’m Duane but people call me DJ. I am 13 and turing 14 this year. I am from Guam but moved to Colorado. I am also straight and love playing basketball. I’m not very good at it though because of covid. I like listening to calm music so it helps me with school, and I love anime. Specifcally Naurto

Patrick Penrose
