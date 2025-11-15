Hey Pandas, What’s The Meanest Thing A Family Member Has Said To You? (Closed)

by

I am taking this and sort of re posting it from Rollie_pollie&people, you should follow them! I’ve heard a lot. my moms side of the family is snarky.

#1

i’m mostly called an “Ungrateful little s*it” by my grandparents, even though after christmas I call EVERYONE in the family, to say merry christmas(or whatever occasion) so really, aren’t they the ungrateful ones?

#2

“You’ll never get married.”

#3

Eh my mother has called me deluded, brainwashed, a manipulator …. yeah the list goes on.

#4

once my sis was made at me and my cusin and said to me and my cusin “i wish you were not my sister and i wish u were not my cusin” she said sorry so i let it pass but then days later me and her got in a fight and she was in troble cuz the fight came cuz i tryed to keep her safe but she no listen and when my grandma tryed to make us talk to each-other she said “i wish you were not my sister” and i cryed and she got in more troble and i rlly has not forgave her yet but my mom told me to so i fake forgave her…lol idek why im still mad.

#5

my sis once called me racist on the trampoline just because i had a stringy thingy that came from a toy surf bord, the string thing was the pull part that came off and i didn’t know what to call it so i said its a “whip” and i said ima get you with it and then she called me racist so i said “okay “HARRIET TUBMAN” but i was jk’ing and she got mad so i told and she was a lil in trub(trouble…i just found out how to spell truble/troble and it spelled T.R.O.U.B.L.E and not T.R.O.B.L.E or T.U.B.L.E)

#6

How about hypocrisy:
My dad said that baseball is supposed to be fun:
I underperform in a game: “you are acting like a piece of s**t.”

#7

Well My mom has called me a moron, a*ucking sh!t and a how lot of other things

#8

“You’ll never get a boyfriend if you don’t wear a bikini.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
