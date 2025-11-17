Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Me About The Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Ever Accidentally Done? (Closed)

I would like to know an embarrassing thing that you’ve done by accident.
#1
I am 41 and I STILL remember this.
I was in elementary school, in fourth grade (American grades), so I was 10 years old. It was yearbook-signing time, the last day of the school year. I was NOT a popular girl, and was, in fact, a bit of a pariah because I was nerdy, geeky, and had Chia Pet hair. I had a grand total of three friends in the entire grade, and only one was in the same class as me. I got teased a LOT for my hair, my name, and my overall nerdiness. All of my friends were boys, so even the other girls disliked me.
So there I am, standing totally alone, and I’m clutching my yearbook, looking around hopefully at the other kids and wishing I had the guts to ask them to sign my yearbook, when ✨THE MOST POPULAR BOY IN CLASS✨, Adam, suddenly approaches me. He was considered quite cute by 10-year-old standards, and was also Class President. He had tons of friends, played sports… basically he was cool and the exact opposite of me. And here he was, walking right towards me with his yearbook in his hands, making eye contact with me.
When he got within range, I immediately thrust my yearbook at his chest, grabbed at HIS yearbook, and babbled “Oh! Yes! Of course I’ll sign your yearbook!”
He allowed me to take his yearbook out of his hands and accepted MY yearbook, and as I was writing “Have a great summer!!!!” or some drivel, I realize he is just standing there looking very confused. He blinks a few times and says, “Uh, actually, I just wanted to ask you if you knew where Ryan was.”
I pretty much wanted to disintegrate on the spot and simply poof out of existence. He didn’t want to sign my yearbook, nor did he want ME to sign HIS. He had just wanted to ask me if I’d seen our other classmate Ryan (who was another member of the Popular Crowd.) And here I’d jammed my yearbook into his hands, had snatched HIS yearbook, and had WRITTEN IN IT.
I must have been bright red. I mumbled that yes, I had seen Ryan talking to our teacher a few minutes prior. I said I was sorry for grabbing his yearbook and handed it back to him.
He was a good sport about it and ended up signing my yearbook, but I am STILL embarrassed by this event, 30 *YEARS* later.
Adam, if you’re out there somewhere, please forgive the very nerdy, shy, and awkward girl who grabbed your yearbook out of your hands in fourth grade when all you wanted was to ask where your friend was. And… thank you for being kind about it, and being kind to me.
But I am STILL embarrassed about it, and it’s been three decades XD
#2
My 6-year-old son and I were in the grocery store, checking out a few items. Back then (1980s), stores did not have “no candy aisles.” Candies were placed next to the conveyor belt. Jon kept trying to reach the candy and I kept telling him no. I was worried his sleeve would get caught in the conveyor belt. I placed soup on the conveyor belt and out of the corner of my eye, I saw his hand again. I smacked it. When I turned around, it was not my son but an old woman holding a few greeting cards. She said, “I just wanted to get some gum.” I was so embarassed. Jon screamed, “Mom! You smacked that old lady!” The cashier was laughing so hard, her shoulders were going up and down. We had been the only ones in line until the woman got into our line, obviously when my back was turned. Hoo boy!
#3
Parents came home from dinner early and caught my 14 y/o self cranking one out on the couch. I said something like, “It hurts…..I think I’ve got a urinal infection or something.” I doubt very much that they believed me, however, considering I had my rod in one hand, a bottle of lotion in the other and some blonde skank was screaming obscenities while getting railed on their VCR. My Ma immediately went back outside and never mentioned it again. My Pop about pissed himself he was laughing so hard and mentions it every chance he gets. Thanks SO MUCH for reminding of this!
#4
One hot summer day I decided to go to the nearest grocery store and I put on a light cotton skirt over my cute hello kitty undies. Well, a sudden strong gust of wind lifted my skirt up and everyone who stopped at the traffic lights saw how HELLO KITTY was written on my bum in big letters. After that, I’ve focused on buying only practical and boring black underpants, because accidentally flashing them is about 30% less embarrassing and I’ve watched the weather reports a little more closely.
#5
So I was 17 years old Indian girl, doing my studies at the University. One day my Japanese friend said they have some Japanese delegates coming to one of the Professor’s house, I should come along with her and she will introduce me with some. I went and as per the Japanese greeting this Old Bald men bow to me, and at that time I wasn’t aware of this greeting. I had no idea what to do but instead I held his bald head in my hands and kissed it. Omg! He was blushing, my friend was in shock, everyone was looking at me. And since I was just a kid, everyone laughed. Till to this date, my friend asks me “Out of everything you could do, like touching his head or something, why the hell you kissed his bald head”! To be honest, I still have no answer. Just embarrassment.
#6
I fell off a tree 9 times. First time when I was 6, the last (hopefully) time just two weeks ago. The same tree, but all for different reasons. I don’t remember the first time, but I remember once my paper kite got stuck in it, so I climbed it and fell off, breaking my arm. Then once I climbed it and tried to saw off a branch that was sticking in my window, and ended up falling off again. Then once I was rescuing my cat and fell off. And then I was trying to climb it just for fun like the big idiot I am, and ended up falling off. Then once I was trying to hang a bird house on it, but my ladder fell down and I eventually had to jump down because no one was around to help me. The most recent time, I was trying to clear the tree of last year’s Halloween fake spiders and guess what. I should really avoid that tree, because it might as well as fall in top of me in the future.
#7
Not me, but my husband. We were visiting my MIL for the holidays, where they were having a big party with all the rest of the extended family. Of course, most people there were wearing some form of green and red, and his mother and myself were both in red tops. I should say that we share a similar *ahem* physical feature. At one point, a bunch of us, including his mother, head outside through the garage for the outdoor tree lighting. By this time, my husband had a couple of drinks and was feeling pretty darn good. When we all go out, he gets turned around from me, and randily ends up smacking his mom on the bottom, thinking it was me. He was absolutely mortified at the time, though we all thought it was hilarious. We still laugh about it at every Christmas when we get together.
#8
I was a teenager visiting SoCal from southeast Tennessee. I made a friend named Misty who had two guy friends named Everett and Darren. Misty told me that Everett had a crush on me. I remember thinking he was kinda cute. Being the headlines that we were at the time, we were going to jump a cinder block fence into a closed schoolyard. I needed help over the fence and Everett was helping me over the fence by pushing my butt. I farted on his hand right when my butt was level with his face. I think it was probably more embarrassing for him, tbh. Sorry Everett. 😬🤭
#9
(Background: I have the unfortunate reaction of laughing when I’m scared or someone gets hurt.) Our youth group was at church for an overnight event. I was probably 14. When it came time to cook supper we couldn’t get the gas oven to heat. It turned out that the pilot light had gone out. One of the guys got a match and lit the pilot, but nothing happened. He decided his best option was to STICK HIS HEAD INTO THE OVEN to see if it actually lit. He was still holding the burning match. Yes, the gas in the oven did indeed light with a huge WHOOMP. He singed off his eyebrows and much of the front of his hair and had a cherry red face, but was basically ok.
Que my problem. I started laughing and laughed so hard I wet my pants. At youth group. In front of every one in the whole world. OK, just the teen group and the leaders, but it felt like the whole world. BUT, no one noticed because everyone was worried about the singed boy with his head in the oven! I didn’t have anything to change into and we had a good 12 hrs to go, so I came up with an awesome solution. It had been raining so…if I sat in a puddle and claimed I had slipped….problem solved!! Except. I guess it had taken a while to come up with this plan and as I sat down into my chosen puddle, the entire youth group including the leaders filed out that side door and asked me what I was doing. Sitting there. In the puddle.
#10
I was dating this one girl in high school and she had been over to my house numerous times. My mother text me saying she had to go into work for a few hours something had come up and that she was leaving. Sweet! I’m going to see if said girl wants to come over while she’s gone! So I type out my text message saying mom won’t be home and if she wanted to come over and cuddle up with a movie 😏 and hit send like a boss. A couple of seconds later I get a text from my mom saying “YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!”..Through my excitedment I didn’t exit out of the text and didn’t pay attention who I sent the text to…I sent the invitation to my mom…
#11
Last week. I live in the woods, and constantly have mice and chipmunks getting into my car. I found a big mouse nest in the roof of my car, so I pried the carpet stuff away and got it all cleaned out. Disinfected, sprayed, cleaned inside car etc. Left windows down to air out.
The next morning, I couldn’t get the windows to close. I must have shorted out some wires with all of the bleach I sprayed. I had to go to an appt, and naturally a huge thunderstorm rolls in as I’m driving. Raining very hard, hail pinging off me in the car etc. Everything and me soaked.
I took it to the garage, and the mechanic comes out and in a soft voice says apologetically, ” So… it looks like your child safety window lock was on…”
#12
I was visiting my gf far up north in Sweden. Never been so far north. Gf and gf’s mother picked me up at the airport. Halfway to the house I saw some big animals. Me- “Mooses are really huge!!”. Gf’s mother ice cold- “Yes, Moose are huge. Those are reindeers.” Gf laughed so hard.
#13
MICROWAVE MISHAP
So I brought some German food to celebrate the end of the school year in my class (6th grade German class) and me and my accomplice Susposter (not real name, just his YouTube channel name), wanted to heat up some German sausages. So, I thought it would be a good idea to have Susposter bring the microwave up to our teachers room. Once I got to the room with the still cold sausages, and teach was shocked.
She told me and Susposter to bring the microwave back downstairs to the kitchen and heat them up there. I will remember that forever 😂😂😂
#14
As a 15 y.o. I peed myself during final exams because I was too stressed and shy to ask if I can go to the bathroom. Mind you, these were exams at the end of *school*, not year – so with supervision, elegant clothes, monitoring and all that drama. There were more than 200 students present at the scene, too. And no, I didn’t have any health problems, I was just stupid enough to drink almost whole bottle of water before the exam. I don’t know about now but few years ago still many people remembered it.
#15
Last year I was really sick. Boyfriend took me to urgent care where they gave me an IV and a couple different meds. I was pretty out of it most of that day. Come evening, I’m feeling a little better and want to try and eat since I hadn’t been able to keep anything down the last 24 hrs. I put on a pair of my boyfriend’s sweats, get my shoes on, and as I’m standing there I feel the need to toot. Let me tell you, when you’ve been that sick, you should never ever ever trust a fart. I ended up pooping myself so bad in ran down my leg and into my shoes. I ran to the bathroom, locked the door and proceeded to just cry. My boyfriend being the amazing man that he is sat on the other side of the door doing his best to comfort me. While I was in the shower washing myself and HIS SWEATS off, he talked me into unlocking the door so he could bring me fresh clothes and a bag for my dirty ones. Now anytime I want to wear his sweats he makes me promise not to toot in them.
#16
Climbed up on a twelve-foot high (four meters, thirtyish bananas) speaker stack to play a guitar solo. Speakers toppled with me on them.
Same gig, got up on the bar for another guitar solo, slipped off, hit elbow on bar.
Managed to keep playing through it…just like the time I was accidentally lit on fire.
#17
This is similar to another one on here but different at the same time. I was about 8 years old and it was my birthday so I had a couple friends over. Now at the time I was lactose intolerant so when I had dairy products I would get diarrhea. But since it was my birthday I had ALOT of ice cream. Fast forward about 30 minutes after eating all the ice cream I have to pass gas. I tooted and then pooped my pants. Friends never found out though
#18
My wedding. Beautiful dress, brand new padded bra. (I was anorexic, so I needed a bit of oomph.) Got all the photos and at the end of the meal, I headed to the ladies – where I found one side had been squished in. My new MIL took great pleasure in telling me it looked like I had a hole in my chest when I walked down the aisle.
#19
When I was in my early 20s my mother worked at a private elementary school. During the summer break I went to the school with her to help clean out her classroom. While there I saw this AMAZINGLY beautiful girl, and asked my mom who she was. She was an aid to one of the other teachers. At this point in my life I was extremely dorky (still am actually) and had never had a girlfriend and had only been on 1 or 2 dates ever. This girl was WAAAAY out of my league, but eventually I worked up the nerve to ask her out. To my surprise she agreed to go to dinner and a movie with me the next night.
The following night arrived and I picked her up, and we went to a nice Italian place in town. During the drive over and the first part of the meal things were going great. She got chicken parm and I got fettuccine alfredo. As we were eating I suddenly and without warning sneezed. I splattered this poor girl with a mouthful of alfredo sauce. We both just sort of sat in stunned silence for about 2 minutes. I immediately got up and went to the waiters station and grabbed a bunch of clean rags and asked the waiter to close our ticket. I ran back and helped her clean moat of the mess off. We then wordlessly drove the 15 minutes back to her house and she got out of the car and walked in to her house. Never heard from her again.
#20
When I was 16 I walked into a trash can and almost fell in. Right in the cafeteria in the middle of lunch in front of the football team. I switched schools shortly after the matter. But since my neighbors still went there I got teased about it for a while.
#21
It was me. I invented the F word when I was 6. My mother usually said oh fudge or shucks so I made it into one word and was able to use it a family get together. Everyone froze and looked at me. My sisters and cousin were told to take me into the bedroom to talk to me about it. My cousin asked Where did you learn that word?” “what word?” I asked, so she wrote it on paper. (now I knew how to spell it). They didn’t tell me what it meant but told me it was a very bad word and to never use it again. If I had a nickel for every time I used it since, I would consider Elon Musk a pauper
#22
I was mentoring a little kid through Big Brothers /Big Sisters. I took her to the bookstore for an outing and found a book with ideas for sidewalk drawing with chalk. I said,” Hey, what about this? We could go down to the school and do some drawings” And she says, ” I’d love to, but I’m having lunch with a friend”. I look up, and it is a complete stranger I was inviting to do chalk drawing. My kid was at the end of the aisle, looking mortified in that way that kids do when adults do something like this.
#23
My first time in a professional recording studio I was (unwisely) making a comment to the guy next to me. I didn’t realize the mics were on. He leaned over and said very quietly, “they just heard every word you said in the control booth.” First lesson about recording studio learned. Always keep your big mouth shut.
#24
Context: I was on my mount and I had been slapped by a couple of tree branches so my eyes were sore and I couldn’t see well
I pet a bush thinking it was my pony and my friend thought I was hallucinating
Side note: this was a week ago
#25
I had a crush on a guy in my early 20’s at uni. He was from a different country and his English at the time wasn’t great. So me being all friendly and wanting to make a good impression tried to learn from a mutual friend how to say “hello” (I think- this was 20years avo) in his language/dialect (a Chinese dialect), so anyway fast forward a week and I’m at his house with 2 friends (also Chinese) and my crush walks in……. So I smile and say “Gum Xia” or something andddddddddd he looks shocked then laughs, and my friend laughs…………. Turns out that I used the wrong tone AND slightly wrong word (think “Gum Xiiao” instead of “Gum Xia”)
And what I ACTUALLY said translates to either “Lick Sh*t” or “Eat Sp3rm”……… either one, NOT something I wanted to say to my crush!
#26
I (adult(ish) male) saw my friend Danielle at the cashpoint (atm) on my lunch break. Joking went up behind her and poked her in the ribs saying “you’re money your life”.
It was not my friend Danielle, but a blond girl who looked a bit like her. Absolutely mortified! She was amazingly ok with it/
#27
1. Sharted at a party. Everyone noticed. Had to go rinse. Was an adult. 2. Peed myself in class as a kid. I think everyone noticed but was too mortified to say anything.
#28
As a young teen, I was in a riding accident and was knocked unconscious. I woke in a stranger’s car, bleeding, groggy, and definitely confused. The driver, very kindly introduced himself and told me he was taking me to the doctor’s. To this day, I am uncertain if my mouth betrayed me or if I just thought it, but my immediate response was, “You’re not very attractive for a knight in shining armor.” If it was aloud, I apologize, kind stranger.
#29
sure can! fell and hurt my knee, got crutches. on the way home from the ER, stopped to get gas. noticed the guy next to me at the next pump was also on crutches, so i jokingly asked him what HE had done. ummmm, he laughed and said, oh i had cancer! i then actually LOOKED at him, and he was missing a leg!!! OMG my face turned beet red, and i started stuttering apologies….He laughed and said it’s ok, it’s been years now, happens all the time……what a guy!!
#30
Bought Tums thinking they were candy. Brought them home and with a dramatic flourish said “i can’t wait to try them! I’ve heard they’re really good!” Everyone erupted in laughter and my big sister had to tell me what they actually are.
#31
I uhhh tried microwaving a breadroll that caught on fire
It traumatised my mum :D
#32
Stepped on a broken glass bottle while running around barefoot in long grass. My dad drove me to like 3 different hospitals because they were full or had lots of people but at least it was free health care :,D. Still have a scar about the size of a 50¢ coin even after about 8 years. Could’ve been worse!
#33
Years ago, when i was in my early 20s, my partner, his sister and I were hanging out together. Info: I am a very strict unbeliever.
We were talking about stupid people when I started telling this story about a girl who had told me she would never risk her important wishes on an eyelash for fear of it might not become true. I insulted her critical thinking skills and called her an idiot.
My partner’s sister smiled shyly, told me she did the same.
I was mortified. Needless to say, I just listen when people talk about this stuff now, and I never insult anyone’s silly little superstitions any more (well, not in public)
#34
These happened to my friend in grade school. We were out at recess during the end of the year, it was scorching hot and everyone was huddled in their seperate friend groups under the shaded trees at the end of the soccer field. She had had enough of the heat, and marched over too the glass doors that let us in to the gym. It was about 3:45, and the cool science teacher was coming back to let us inside. It was at this moment that she pushed against the doors so hard that she broke one of the glass paines right in front of the science teacher’s eyes.
TLDR: My friend broke my school’s glass doors because she hated the heat.
#35
Last month at my d&d group, I mispronounced stats as shats. I was mortified.
Luckily only a few people heard me.
#36
It was my first week working at a Jewish institution, and I’m not Jewish. I was put on clean-up duty for the breakroom- a job that got rotated out by everyone who worked there- but I did it my first week as a kind of new-employee-friendly-hazing, but I’m sure they regret that now because of what I’m about to say. In fact, I think they changed that new employee ‘policy’ because of me. :|
So, the first week I was there, there was a Jewish celebration for which everyone brought in dishes from home. I understood kashrut (keeping kosher) to a point, but not being Jewish, that point wasn’t very deep. So that afternoon when I walked in and saw everyone’s dirty dishes from the event, I was a little annoyed, because doing people’s personal dishes was actually above-and-beyond what I was expected to do, but I cleaned the dishes anyway all in the one breakroom sink- which I later found out is a huge kosher no-no. :0
But the next break time that rolled around, everyone in the building came down and hugged me (back when you could!) and never breathed a nasty word to me, in fact, they were always really good-natured with me after that… and so I was well-known in the building from my first week on… for essentially destroying everyone’s dishes!
Apparently, I was just supposed to clean AROUND the dishes and leave my colleagues to take their dirty dishes home to clean their way in their own kosher kitchens.
#37
1) some idiot in my class asked me out for another dude who CLEARLY didn’t want to date me for the rest of the day(it was the last day of 6th grade) and the idiot was not taking no for an answer. I told him I was gay so that he would shut up(I’m pan). That lead to idiot #1 to say “oh no wonder you’ve been dropping hints all year” and idiot #2 to say “oh so you’re trans?”😳
2)I just insulted someone after them being rude to me, something along the lines of “you’re so stupid even Texas wouldn’t give you a gun” walked away confidently,saw that BOTH my bright pink bra straps were showing (i was wearing a orange shirt so it looked stupid) and tripped
#38
This is so embarrassing that I still remember this. When I was around 9, part of my house was being remodeled and it was in the early stages of building, so I didn’t know what it would look like for me during the construction. The construction workers had to go inside the house, and I had no idea, no one told me.
Woke up one morning and was in my pajamas with really bad bedhead and opened my door. A construction worker was standing right there and saw me. I was MORTIFIED. I was really insecure back then, so my insecurity made everything worse. Through my eyes, it looked like a random stranger had invaded my privacy and was in my house.
No one ever told me until it was too late.
#39
I was going out to a baby shower so I wore a nice skirt with a matching jacket etc. It was cold so I had pantyhose on. I had bad static so I put on a slip to stop the clinging of my skirt to my legs. I walked up the hill and heard a strange sound and something became a bit more comfortable around my waste but I didn’t recognise what. I stopped at the lights. Traffic. As I was waiting it didn’t notice that my slip had fallen down to my ankles so I was effectively hobbled. I stepped out to cross at the lights and went face first into the road. Thankfully being so clumsy I fell well and didn’t injure myself. A car pulled up yes of young men who beeped their horn and clapped and laughed at me while I was wiggling out of my slip as I lay on the road. A man in the car behind them got out to help me not realising that it was malfunctioning underwear at fault so I had to wave him away as the young men in the car hooted and hollered some more. I was embarrassed but even more so for him. Poor man he realised what had happened, red faced he slunk back to his car. By that time I’d managed to get the blasted thing off from around my ankles so I could cross the road to walk out into the island crossing where I was acclaimed for my entertainment in the middle of the intersection. People waved as they turned in front of me and whistled and cat called so all I could do was to do an elaborate bow. I finally managed to cross rest of the road a find a taxi and make it to my destination. I told the baby shower what had happened and all of the party were in tears. The waiters joined in and yes I help up the offending article as proof.
#40
Added THE MOST ANNOYING person to a group chat.🙄 I felt bad for her (nobody else likes her) and I added her to the chat. The embarrassing part is ALMOST EVERYONE started talking about how ANNOYING she is…they didn’t know I added her 😬
#41
i’m an old fart now – almost 66 – and this happened when i was in my 20s:
i was working at a military base at the enlisted servicemember’s club. it was a large establishment that had a dining room, a game room, a casual bar and then a very large dance room. the casual bar was right next to the dining room. i worked as a server in the dining room during the dinner hours and then later in the dance room. when a customer wanted a drink you had to go to the casual bar for the order. also, we were trained that we had to use trays to carry all food and drink so i became very good at carrying the large trays of food at shoulder height with one hand and carry the tray stand in the other to use when presenting the plates to the customers.
fridays were always very busy in all areas of the club but especially in the dining room due to the all you can eat seafood buffet. while the establishment was designated for enlisted personnel it was not uncommon for officers to come in for the buffet. and, although there is the saying of commissioned officers were ‘officers and gentlemen’ this wasn’t always the case as it seemed the officers were the ones that would be the most annoying with their sometimes very forward flirtations.
on this particular friday, which fell on a payday, the place was rocking in all the bars. the dining room was packed with not only military personnel but families as well. at the peak of the night
#42
2 of 2 – i guess i can’t leave you hanging just because i hit the wrong key!
as i was saying, it was the busiest part of the night when the ice had to be replenished at the server station. i went into the kitchen to get bucket of ice and while walking away my skirt got caught on the handle of the walk-in atthe seam and ripped. it was small hole and it could be covered by moving my
apron over a bit so i didn’t think anything of it.
so here i am, back on the floor and needing to get a large order out to a group of young servicemen. i get my tray up to my shoulder with one hand and the tray table with the other and start for the customer’s table. but, as i am walking i start to feel something move under my skirt. with each step i could feel my panties slipping and sliding down my legs until finally they just drop to my ankles. (to clarify, i was wearing string panties and apparently when the handle ripped my skirt it also managed to break the little string on my hip.) i am totally mortified but with no hands available to anything about it i just casually stepped out of them and very very quickly walk away while looking to see if anyone noticed anything. feeling relieved that there weren’t any eyes on me, i deliver the order quickly and then retreated with the intent to nonchalantly scoop them up but they were no longer there!
i look around to see if anyone was close by and nope – it seemed that they just disappeared. while the experience was unnerving i really didn’t feel too embarrassed at that moment and was just grateful that no one had witnessed the event and let it go. there was no way i was going to ask if anyone had seen a pair of panties on the floor.
after the dining room closed around 10pm i moved over to the dance bar to serve. that was when the embarrassment kicked in. because in the midst of the rock and roll music blaring and the dance floor being packed i see that my panties are now being tossed from one part of the dance floor to the the other. i did realize that no one knew they were mine but still it was so humiliating to see those cute chonies being passed about and used as a prop for jokes for the remainder of the night.
#43
Might lose my job over this embarrassing thing I did only recently. Actually, I probably will know if I do tomorrow.
The embarrassing thing is, I should have known better. I just didn’t think of it. After decades in this industry. I’m speechless about my own stupidity.
