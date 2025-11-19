105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

by

Did you know that you don’t need opposable thumbs or even to understand how the camera works in order to take a picture? To prove this, Bored Panda collected a bunch of funny and wholesome selfies taken by animals.

Haters will say things like “it’s impossible” and that it only “appears” to be the case while “the images were obviously captured by people.” Nonsense. Just look at the striking poses and quirky expressions. These critters knew exactly what they’re doing!

#1 Selfie With The Kids. Too Cute

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Browndog888

#2 Selfie Time

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: _Kumiho_

#3 My Dad Sent Me This Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: mrnanovideos1

#4 Best Pet Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: HatesNewUsernames

#5 My Cat Stole My Wife’s Phone And Sent Me A Selfie While I Was At Work. Apparently, I Need To Add Him To The Family Plan

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Red_Fifteen_2552

#6 Sloth Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: shirox91

#8 Travelling In Indonesia, Monkey Pick Pocketed Me And Left Behind This Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Bingolibro

#9 Reminds Me Of Drunken Girls Trying To Pose For A Picture

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: MerlinsBeard7

#10 I Photobombed His Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: zimesthecat

#11 She Loves To Take Silly Selfies

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Cow Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: lnfinity

#13 Goat Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Tasselplants

#14 Guess My Kitten’s All Grown Up

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: coconnor1515

#15 Selfie With A Laughing Camel

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Ahmed_El_Hinidy

#16 Snapped A Selfie With This Guy Today

African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Saucy_Palms

#17 This Selfie Of A Monkey And A Man

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: KrayKarm

#18 My Dad Just Sent Me This Selfie Of Him And One Of His Miniature Donkeys

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: -JayJay

#19 My Cousin Wanted A Selfie With A Kangaroo

He was poking the thing to look at the camera. Apparently made the face when he saw himself on the screen.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: RedBearski

#20 An Opossum Got Into My Buddy’s House And He Snapped A Selfie With It While He Was Carrying It Out

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: chadork

#21 Cat Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Photobomb Level: Highly Concerned

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Bella Takes A Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: RedwoodRedemption

#24 Smiling Quokka

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: daxon

#25 This Picture I Took Of My Baby Goose

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: frikandelmemerij2

#26 Cookie Derped In Her Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: need2workout

#27 This Is Kelpie. She Knows What A Selfie Is, And Boy Is She Good At Them

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: freshlyhatchedegg

#28 Sweet Old Man Is Very Modern And Into Selfies

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Yosiipi

#29 Pig Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Brunos_Barn

#30 She Wanted To Be In The Selfie I Was Taking

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Mommytwoyou

#31 Funny Selfie With Ostrich

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Josephine_jackson

#32 Daughter Teaches Dad To Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: imgur.com

#33 My Dog, Literally The King Of All Dorks, Fake Smiling For A Photo

In case anyone was wondering, his name is Oliver, he’s a 2 1/2 year old Boston and he is a certified special man.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: whiskeydorito

#34 Selfie With A Goat

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: mohamez

#35 Selfie Of The Day

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Anlique

#36 Selfie With An Alpaca

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: ur_moms_boyfriend

#37 They Look Like They Are Posing For A 90s Rap Album Cover

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: notthatdanadane

#38 Fed Some Geese And Now They Won’t Leave Me Alone

Gave them some of my fries and they followed me to my car. They then proceeded to waddle around my car and wait for me to get out. The one closest to the camera kept tapping on my door.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Strawburry_playz91

#39 Atticus Boopin The Camera

Fun fact: Snakes can see the infrared from your camera! Atticus was just particular enchanted by it. He stared at it for 10 min.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: ReticObsession

#40 When You Open The Front Facing Camera

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: AaKkisa

#41 Attempted A Cute Cuddling Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: spaceyfacer

#42 Asleep But Still Wants A Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: GothamFoto

#43 Love My Big Boy Colonel. He Kinda Photobomb Houston There In The Background. He Needed To Have A Selfie Done

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Farmwife_Farmlife

#44 Pulled Over To Take A Selfie With A Cow. Turned Out Better Than Expected

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: canuti3

#45 Our Friend Made His Final Walk Out Into The Garden To Cross The Rainbow Bridge. Farewell Moegamat

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: SoulHoover

#46 I Just Wanted A Cute Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: diffydaffy

#47 Cutest Selfie You’ll See Today

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: maxwellverywell

#48 I Photobombed His Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: thebestestofthebest

#49 My Cat Did A Smile For A Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: kittygirl93

#50 Took A Selfie With A Quokka And Her Baby Today

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: vanessasierra

#51 Doggo Loves Taking Selfies

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Holadola

#52 Hello I’m Gunner, I Love Reflections, Shadows, And Butterflies

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: -sevenworlds

#53 When Girls Take Selfies At The Club

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: fiona63

#54 My Friend Posted This To Facebook With This Caption: “If You Haven’t Tried, Let Me Tell You: It Is Not Easy To Get A Goat To Take A Selfie”

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: mburstiner

#55 Monday Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: harlowandsage

#56 Caught Our Husky Taking Selfies In Bed

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: AwkwardRN

#57 Tried To Take A Selfie With My Dog… Turned Out Great

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Stevecat032

#58 Our Cat Gets His Fang Stuck On His Lip Sometimes And My Girlfriend Took The Perfect Photo

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: cha0tic_klutch

#59 Accidentally Created A Camera Hog, Now This Happens When I Try To Take A Photo

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: spunwasi

#60 My Cat And I Took The Perfect Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: AJackson8826

#61 My G.rosea Likes Taking Selfies, She’s A Real Diva

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Ervinyole

#62 Gumbo Loves Taking Selfies With Me When We Are Out On A Walk

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: TygerWaffles

#63 When You Accidentally Open Your Selfie Cam

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: seizetheday1220

#64 I Know Selfies Are Usually Frowned Upon, But Maybe An Exception Can Be Made

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: KamPositiveRN

#65 Sibling Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: damiana8

#66 We Love Taking Selfies Together

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Miniloonav2

#67 Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Sawfeather

#68 “Is This How You Pose For A Selfie?”

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Temansha

#69 Taking Silly Selfies With Pickle

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#70 Selfie With The Bestie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: lnfinity

#71 When You Try To Get A Good Selfie With Your Girl

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: ACcatlady

#72 The Best Selfie Doesn’t Exist

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Unicornglitteryblood

#73 C’mon Daddy, Let’s Take A Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: xamok

#74 My Cat Took A Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: IntentionNo74

#75 I Always Thought Cat Selfies Were Fake News Until I Left Snapchat Open On My Bed And Found This

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: madjoce10

#76 When You Try To Take A Selfie With Your Dog

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Der_Sanjoe

#77 Macaca Self-Portrait

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Macaca

#78 Bird Selfie

This Eastern Tufted Titmouse took a selfie right before he was released from banding.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Spin737

#79 He Realized He Will Never Be A Seal

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#80 Keepin It Classy At 12,000 Feet

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: aspenthemountainpup

#81 Daisy Took A Selfie. I Promise You I Have No Idea How, I Was Playing COD

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: envytnc

#82 Photobomb

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: itzz_sky

#83 Tried To Take A Golden Hour Photo. Ended Up With This

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: midnightsandwiches

#84 Took A Selfie With This Kangaroo Just At The Right Time

He’s in a wildlife sanctuary actually and he’s familiar with humans. He was gentle to me, and whilst taking the photo I could still see him through my phone camera. But yeah, I wouldn’t go near a wild kangaroo with a ten foot pole! Not if I wanted to live.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Eulena

#85 Felt Cute Might Delete Later

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#86 Ferret Selfie. Didn’t Go As Planned But It Will Do

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Rude-Entertainment53

#87 Got This Dope Selfie With A Goat

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: geephillikers

#88 Husband Asked For Bedroom Selfie. My First And Only Attempt

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Ottawareader

#89 Seems Like My Dog Is Taking A Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: onlyfLuiza

#90 When Your Best Friend Insists On Posting A Selfie Where She Looks Super Cute And You Really Don’t

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Guineatwiglets

#91 A Classic Selfie With The Pan-Man

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: xXGodZylaXx

#92 It Took A Week Training Bowie To “Selfie”. Totally Worth It

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: WhippetBowie

#93 I Tried Taking A Selfie With My Foster, But He Had To Yawn

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: lolokelliher

#94 Selfie Time

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: chrisgin

#95 Cat Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#96 Selfie With Tom, The Office/Warehouse Cat

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: reddit.com

#97 No Makeup Selfie

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: sum_devil

#98 I Took My Hamster To The Vet For A Check Up. This Is The Photo They Managed To Take For Their Files

Her name is Seraphina.

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: WiddleDumpling

#99 Couldn’t Resist A Selfie With This Cutie. Cows Are The Best

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: bettyotr

#100 Clover Loves Selfies. Everytime I Put The Phone Down To Take A Picture Of Him, He Runs Up To The Phone To Look At Himself And Nose Boops The Screen

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: SaphielleZ

#101 Ditch Puppy’s First Selfie. Lorge Dude I Saw Come Up Out The Ditch And Enjoyed Admiring The Reflection During The Selfie. 10/10 For The Grin

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Datboisommy

#102 Me And My Cat Alex, Poses For Photos

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: AggressiveEducator86

#103 My Teacup 100 Lb 6-Month Old Baby Boy Buddha Likes Selfies And Snuggles

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: Interesting_Topic949

#104 She’s Thinking “There Better Be Some Baby Carrots Following This Selfie”

She’s my son’s, so as a doggie grandpa, I get to spoil her rotten!

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: scottonaharley

#105 Since We Got Some New Followers, I Want To Welcome Everyone To Allan’s Side

105 Animals Who Can Take A Better Selfie Than You Ever Will

Image source: antefas_pharaohhounds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Wholesome Secrets That People Keep From Their SOs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Los Espookys
Why You Should be Watching Los Espookys
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Guilty Pleasure? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Bride Shocked To Receive A Message From Boss On Her Wedding Day Saying That She’s Fired
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Insert My Pokémon Illustrations Into Photos (36 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.