Guy Reveals 12 Things That A Lot Of People Thought Happened Years Ago, But Are In Fact More Recent

With people being constantly busy, things changing every day, and various events happening all the time, time flies super fast. So sometimes it might seem that some of the things that we just witnessed or experienced happened a long time ago. And it turns out that the same logic can be applied to some of the greatest inventions and concepts that we know today.
This TikTok account called @idea.soup decided to share some of the things that only were discovered recently even though we might think that they are quite old and have been here for ages.
Idea Soup is where people can find interesting educational content on various topics. Its creator Michael R McBride is the one who makes and shares this content with people on various social media platforms.
More Info: TikTok
Image source: idea.soup
#1
We didn’t know how mountains formed until 1966. And not just mountains, earthquakes and volcanoes too. Like we were putting men into space and yet every time there was an earthquake, we were just like “What the hell is going on?”
Image source: TheMuuj
#2
Most women in America couldn’t open a credit card until 1974. But if you think that’s bad, women didn’t get the right to vote in Switzerland until 1991.
Women in Switzerland fought for their right to vote for decades. The first time it was seriously considered was in 1959 when a referendum was held to conclude the matter and the voters, who were only men at the time, decided against giving the right of vote to women by 654,939 votes (66.9%) to 323,727 (33%).
Women continued their protests and after another referendum women got the right to vote in 1971 and Switzerland became one of the last countries in Europe to recognize women as equal members to men in the political sphere.
However, Switzerland consists of 26 cantons and the last canton to give the right to vote was that of Appenzell Innerrhoden and it happened in 1991. This fact means that the whole country of Switzerland provided women with the right to vote only in that year.
Image source: Håkan Dahlström
#3
It took us until 2002 to confirm what was at the center of the Milky Way. We are rotating around a supermassive black hole, but we didn’t know that until after Britney Spears had released her first album.
Image source: John Fowler
#4
We didn’t (fully) sequence the human genome until four months ago. We had not mapped one human’s full DNA until May 2021. The Human Genome Project which completed in 2003? Yeah, they were missing 15% of DNA base pairs. Very bold of them to call that complete. That’s like a frat guy in a group project’s version of complete.
Image source: Petra B. Fritz
#5
The Heimlich maneuver wasn’t invented until 1974. I mean, this was so recent that Dr. Heimlich was alive until 2016. He could have played Minecraft.
Image source: ocean yamaha
#6
America’s first seatbelt laws were only in 1984 and New Hampshire still doesn’t even have them.
Image source: Mechanic Base
#7
Smoking wasn’t banned on all US flights until the year 2000 and pilots were actually exempt. They can still legally smoke on airplanes today.
Image source: Amaury Laporte
#8
We didn’t know why the ocean was salty until 1979. We were just like: “Yup, whole planet’s covered in this stuff. No idea where it comes from.”
Image source: Chris Dodds
#9
We didn’t know that a meteor killed the dinosaurs until 1991. That’s the same year that Home Alone came out.
Image source: Sadie Hart
#10
We didn’t have wheeled luggage until 1970. Which means that astronauts that went to the moon had to carry their own suitcases.
Image source: Elizabeth Masek
#11
We didn’t know that babies could feel pain until 1987. When Back to the Future came out, we were not using anesthesia on babies.
Image source: Tamaki Sono
#12
We didn’t know how anesthesia worked until 2020. We were just ragdolling people into unconsciousness with no idea how it actually worked.
Image source: Thirteen Of Clubs
