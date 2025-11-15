Hey Pandas! Can You Guys Help Me With Jealousy? (Closed)

I’ve been feeling really jealous of my best friends other friends. No matter how much evidence I have, no matter how much he says he loves me, I have a weird feeling he doesn’t like me as much as he says he does. I feel like he likes his other friends more than me and all I am is some girl he hangs out with. I know it’s probably untrue, but I need help!
#1
From what I hear from guys, if they’re hanging out with a girl and they like you, they really like you. If they’re trying to hang out with the guys and there’s always that one girl hanging around when the guys just want time to themselves, give them space or, yeah, you will be that one nuisance girl that’s trying to be like one of the guys.
#2
I feel jealous of my best friends other friends all the time, and it’s really hard. I’ve dealt with my fair share of best friend stealers in my day, and all I have to say is IT REALLY HURTS. Often when I get jealous (usually when they can’t chat and are doing something with another friend) I get really defensive and guilt-trippy. My advice is: Be honest with your friend about what you feel but don’t say things to them that will make them feel guilty about having other friends. I REALLY get that it hurts, but try not to make them hurt or feel bad. If you’re always making them feel guilty It might make them not want to be around you. What helps me with jealousy is thinking about everything that YOU do with them and what makes them your best friend. If you get to the point where you just can’t take it, I like to imagine murdering the other friends in really funny ways in my head (but that’s a just personal coping mechanism of mine). Hope you feel better, and I hope this helped!!!
