Hey Pandas, Are You Procrastinating On Anything Right Now?

How do you not procrastinate?
#1
A number of things for work, but also my Christmas presents for my friends. I wanted to quill a set of our favourite animals for each of them, but I think I will try shrink plastic animals instead.
#2
You bet I am-you know what, I’ll just write this submission tomorrow.
#3
I have 8 stat problems due in an hour and a government assignment due in 30 minutes…
Im todally not procrastinating :]
#4
Practicing a song for chorus, my lines theater . . . most of my assignments for school usually but doing pretty good so far . . . 🫠
#5
pffft totally not…..okay yeahhhh i have an english assignment and a theatre assignment from friday to finish-
#6
Almost everything lmao, I have an assignment to do tonight that I didn’t do in class because I had no headphones and didn’t feel like doing it in the hallway.
#7
Yeah. Like, literally everything. I’m over a week behind in almost all of my schoolwork.
#8
I’m sitting in my closet in my underwear cause I can’t find my clothes and I should go eat dinner
#9
no
