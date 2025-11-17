Hey Pandas, Are You Procrastinating On Anything Right Now?

How do you not procrastinate?

#1

A number of things for work, but also my Christmas presents for my friends. I wanted to quill a set of our favourite animals for each of them, but I think I will try shrink plastic animals instead.

#2

You bet I am-you know what, I’ll just write this submission tomorrow.

#3

I have 8 stat problems due in an hour and a government assignment due in 30 minutes…

Im todally not procrastinating :]

#4

Practicing a song for chorus, my lines theater . . . most of my assignments for school usually but doing pretty good so far . . . 🫠

#5

pffft totally not…..okay yeahhhh i have an english assignment and a theatre assignment from friday to finish-

#6

Almost everything lmao, I have an assignment to do tonight that I didn’t do in class because I had no headphones and didn’t feel like doing it in the hallway.

#7

Yeah. Like, literally everything. I’m over a week behind in almost all of my schoolwork.

#8

I’m sitting in my closet in my underwear cause I can’t find my clothes and I should go eat dinner

#9

no

