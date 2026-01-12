30 Jaw-Dropping Outfits From The 2026 Golden Globes That Left Fans Speechless

This year, the Golden Globes didn’t just celebrate the year’s best acting, they actually turned Beverly Hilton into a massive stage for high-fashion brilliance.
The red carpet has always been the ultimate proving ground for style, and this year’s arrival certainly lived up to the hype. As always, fashion fans spent the night glued to their screens, debating every intricate detail and bold color choice as the world’s top designers showcased their latest masterpieces.
From classic tailoring to breathtaking gowns, the glamor was at an all-time high.
Here is a look at the most unforgettable and stunning ensembles that stole the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globes.
#1 Olandria Carthen
The Love Island USA star brought her A-game by donning a stunning emerald green Christian Siriano gown featuring a corseted bodice and a dramatic flared mermaid hem.
She paired her look with a glittering diamond necklace, a graceful updo, and ethereal red blush and glossy lips.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#2 Mona Kosar Abdi
The American multimedia journalist stunned in a deep red, strapless design that featured an architectural corseted bodice paired with oversized rose-shaped draping.
She complemented her look with a shimmering diamond collar necklace and a high updo with soft bangs.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#3 Oona Castilla Chaplin
The Avatar: Fire & Ash star captivated on the red carpet in an avant-garde, strapless black gown featuring a striking structural bodice.
Her top was intricately detailed with a gold-beaded grid pattern and ruffles. She completed her look with a high leg slit train and gold-drop earrings.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#4 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez glamored in a custom floor-length Chanel black velvet bustier gown. Her dress accentuated a show-stopping off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with white flowers made from feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza.
The singer complemented her 323-hour creation with a chic bob, diamond sunburst earrings, and a bold, deep maroon lip.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#5 Priyanka
Priyanka glamored in a midnight-blue Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson. Her ensemble featured a strapless satin bodice with a dramatic side bow and a tiered, bubble-hem skirt.
She paired her look with a Bulgari sapphire choker.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#6 Sara Foster
Sara Foster opted for a sheer black gown that accented an off-the-shoulder neckline and a daring thigh-high split.
Her ensemble was elevated by a diamond necklace and matching earrings. The Psych 9 star wore her blonde hair in soft waves draped over one shoulder.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#7 Jackie Tohn
The Nobody Wants This star graced the awards in an off-the-shoulder ballgown. Her ensemble featured a sleek black satin bodice with an oversized rose at the waist, transitioning into a voluminous pale pink tulle skirt.
She finished her look with soft, effortless waves.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#8 Julia Roberts
The Hunt star glamorized in a black Armani Privé column gown featuring three-quarter-length sleeves and a deep V-neckline.
She paired her ensemble with a golf-ball-sized strawberry pendant and a matching ring. Her signature waves, crimson nails, and black clutch complemented her look.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#9 Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner returned to the Golden Globes after 13 years in a custom Cong Tri column gown.
Her shimmering black dress accentuated a tiered design hand-embroidered with 330,000 crystal beads over 1,300 hours. Garner paired her look with simple black flats, diamond earrings, and a side-parted hairstyle.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#10 Glen Powell
The Top Gun: Maverick star debuted a modern mullet paired with a navy Brioni velvet tuxedo.
His ensemble featured satin lapels, a matching cummerbund, and a dark blue bowtie. Powell completed her look by blending an 1980s-inspired hairstyle in a sleek side part.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#11 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson donned a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown in a shimmering gunmetal gray.
The sleek halter-neck design was entirely draped in shredded silk fringe and crystal-embellishments accented by a jeweled neckline featuring Swarovski rhinestones.
Hudson elevated her glamor with Art Deco-inspired diamond chandelier earrings and a simple low bun.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#12 Brittany Snow
The Hunting Wives star styled in a cream, strapless Danielle Frankel “Petra” gown crafted from silk wool twill.
Her silhouette featured a crinkled organza overlay and trapunto stitching. She complemented her look with an Effy diamond and a sleek, Gwyneth-Paltrow-inspired low ponytail.
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
#13 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt attired in a sharp, icy-white Louis Vuitton skirt suit featuring a high-necked, cape-like top fastened with oversized, gleaming crystal buttons and a matching skirt.
The nominee for Best Supporting Actress for The Smashing Machine completed her look with Tiffany & Co. diamonds, a smoky eye, and a sleek bun.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#14 Nikki Glaser
The host arrived at the red carpet in a custom Zuhair Murad gown featuring a strapless, corseted bodice in a soft baby pink satin. Her ensemble flowed into a voluminous skirt.
She completed her look with blonde curls, dangling diamond earrings, and a matching pink clutch.
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#15 Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell donned a custom Giorgio Armani Privé “liquid” gown on the red carpet. Her one-shoulder column ensemble featured a bodice embroidered with a kaleidoscope of purple, teal, and silver sequins that shifted colors as she moved.
The upper transitioned into a floor-length skirt of molten black silk satin. She accessorized her look with Sabyasachi jewelry and a sleek ballerina bun.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#16 Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates wore an off-the-shoulder navy gown featuring a foliage pattern and a bow detail at the waist.
She paired her dress with a matching diamond necklace, chandelier earrings, and styled her natural silver hair in a polished updo.
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#17 Ana De Armas
Ana de Armas stunned in a black, floor-length lace gown with a thigh-high slit. The shimmering gown featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.
The Ballerina star paired it with a silver diamond necklace, loose side-parted waves, and a rosy lip.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#18 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin celebrated Zootopia 2 in a long-sleeve black silk tulle gown. Her ensemble accentuated intricate pearl embroidery and sparkling Swarovski crystal trim.
She paired her look with her signature pixie cut.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#19 EJAE
EJAE donned a strapless black Dior gown featuring intricate lace detailing and a trendy bubble hem.
The K-Pop Demon Hunters star accessorized with Bulgari silver jewelry and a sleek, polished updo.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#20 Ryan Destiny
The Star alum radiated on the Golden Globes red carpet in a strapless yellow gown. Her dress featured a structured, corseted bodice and a voluminous, tiered skirt that flowed into a graceful train.
She completed her look with Chopard jewelry, highlighting pink gemstones and a bob cut.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#21 Rhea Seehorn
Pluribus star celebrated her first Golden Globes win for the Apple TV+ in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown featuring glittering gold brocade. The design accentuated a gathered waist and functional pockets.
Seehorn accessorized her look with Mikimoto pearls.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#22 Saja Kilani
The Palestinian-Jordanian-Canadian actress made a powerful statement in a custom-made black Reema Dahbour gown.
Her ensemble featured accentuated shoulders and a belt, highlighted by a symbolic tatreez embroidered neckline.
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
#23 Ayo Edebiri
The Bear star dazzled in a black off-the-shoulder Chanel gown from the Métiers d’Art collection.
The actress accented the elegant look with striking silver and emerald brooches on each shoulder.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#24 Tessa Thompson
The Creed star stunned in a custom Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli. The ensemble accentuated a strapless, backless design covered in shimmering, metallic green paillettes that created a unique, scale-like texture.
Thompson elevated her look with an ultra-polished, waist-length blowout and a chartreuse satin clutch.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#25 Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning channeled a shimmering silver Gucci gown featuring a sleeveless, figure-hugging design and a plunging V-neckline and back.
Her ensemble was entirely adorned with hand-placed, individual metallic flowers. The Sentimental Value nominee finished her look with a Cartier necklace.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#26 Amanda Seyfried
The Housemaid star styled in a custom ivory Versace column gown featuring a sweetheart bodice and a matching draped shawl.
The ensemble, which took 400 hours to make, was complemented with a 10-carat nature-inspired Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and coordinating earrings.
Image source: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/GA
#27 JLo
Jennifer Lopez attired in a completely sheer vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer dress. The long-sleeved gown featured intricate, crystal-encrusted floral applique and a voluminous tulle mermaid train.
The singer accessorized her ensemble with high-wattage Sabyasachi jewelry, a brown clutch, and her signature bronzed glam.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#28 Lisa
The White Lotus star donned an edgy, sheer black Jacquemus gown featuring a matching skirt and bandeau underneath.
LISA elevated her ensemble with a silver beaded choker and sleek, straight hair.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#29 Hanah Eirbinder
The Hacks star channeled a two-toned Louis Vuitton gown featuring a light blue bodice and black column skirt.
She accessorized the ensemble with Brilliant Earth diamonds and her signature Artists4Cessefire pin.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#30 Bela Bajaria
Bela Bajaria’s Indo-Western fusion featured a voluminous, gold-embroidered lehenga skirt with a crisp white silk button-down shirt.
She finished her look with a heavy diamond choker and a decorative mark worn in the center of the forehead.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman
#31 Sheryl Lee
The Abbott Elementary star showed up at the awards night wearing a gorgeous chocolate brown silk gown. The strapless design featured a ruffled back velvet trim and vertical gold safety-pin embellishments.
She completed the look with a bouffant braided crown hairstyle.
Image source: Getty/John Shearer
Follow Us