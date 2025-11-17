“Believe It Or Not, It’s A Crime”: 35 Examples Of Victimless Crimes

Laws are there for a reason, and it’s likely safe to assume that without them, chaos would ensue. However, while some rules are there to stop crime and wrongdoing against people, others seem to regulate situations where no one’s actually a victim.
The ‘Ask Reddit’ community members recently discussed what is or feels like a victimless crime. They shared their thoughts after the user u/secondfiddle00 started the thread, which covered everything from dumpster diving to collecting rainwater. Scroll down to find more of redditors’ answers on the list below.
#1
As an ER nurse, I give a lot of s**t away to patients against the rules or advise them where they can get it cheaper. Big hospitals have more money than God, but want me to send you home with 1or2 wound supplies for a wound that will take 4 weeks to heal. F**k that. Here’s a box of 50 for your purse. I never gave that to you. Hey, you need crutches, and here they are, but first. Before you sign that you got these. These crutches are $1000. The same or better are on Amazon for $50 or less. I’m not telling you how to live your life, but I can offer you a free wheelchair ride out to your sons car…
You could argue that the hospital is the victim here. I’m telling you that the hospital gets a discount on supplies and marks them up 1000% to sell to those going through an emergency. Who’s really the victim?
Edit:
Appreciate all the support! Don’t take this the wrong way, but I hope I never have the pleasure of taking care of any of you. Stay healthy people and keep living your life to the best you can.
To those saying I could get fired for this. I appreciate the concern. I can almost guarantee I will one day be fired for this. It’s worth it to me. I will get another job in a different ER and continue my work.
Regarding the people saying I’m contributing to the problem. The problem is in the USA Healthcare model. Everything from insurance to CEOs. If my treatment and proper care of the individual is contributing to the problem, frankly, I don’t think I care tbh. I will continue.
Lastly. Various arguments have been made to if this is a victimless crime or not. I don’t disagree with some, but it’s the closest thing I have to answer the question. Apologies if it doesn’t 100% fit.
Stay beautiful people
Image source: Thunderoad2015, Andrea Piacquadio
#2
Assisted s*****e. As long as it’s humane, the person is of right mind and age, and there is sufficient cause for such a procedure. Death with dignity has been withheld for too long as a civil society.
Image source: TheFuZz2of2
#3
Anything related to food stamps. I’m sorry but food insecurity is not ok for anyone to go through. I don’t care about fudging the numbers to get food assistance. I don’t care about people who sell their food stamps (I know, it’s cards now, but you know what I mean). If you’re desperate enough to use fraud to get food or you’re selling your free food access to someone else who needs it because you need the money for bills, I’m ok with it.
Image source: TitleBulky4087
#4
Feeding the homeless in Texas. No victims but it is a crime.
Image source: saanity, Julia M Cameron
#5
Refusing to wear a hijab (in Iran)
Image source: StevenMaurer, Gül Işık
#6
Sleeping in your car when you are too drunk and can’t drive.
Image source: SuvenPan, Alp Ar Tunga Jabbarli
#7
Giving water to voters in lines in GA
Image source: metooeither, David Kouakou
#8
I see Jaywalking on this quite a but but I will say when I lived overseas, jaywalking even at 2 am on an empty street just didn’t happen. When I asked a local (German) why he wouldn’t cross against a no walking sign he said “what if a kid looked out the window and saw me, i don’t want to set a bad example”
Image source: cmh_ender, Rachel Claire
#9
Saving migrants from drowning
Image source: sadferrarifan, Patrick Porto
#10
Putting coins in someone else’s parking meter.
Image source: travel_sore, Kevin Burnell
#11
Clicking “I am 18 years old” on an adult website when you’re 17
Image source: darkLordSantaClaus, Julia M Cameron
#12
Downloading very old games that are no longer available for sale.
Image source: Nuclear_rabbit, Anurag Sharma
#13
Picking up a bird feather found on the ground and keeping it. It’s technically against the migratory bird laws.
Image source: Fortunately_Met, Jonathan Meyer
#14
Setting up a lemonade stand without a vendor license
Image source: FamousMaximum6985, Celeste Lindell
#15
Feeding the homeless.
Image source: HerderOfWords, MART PRODUCTION
#16
Prostitution. Ain’t nobody’s business if two more more consenting adults conduct a financial deal that involves bodily fluids.
That’s not to say that cheating, withholding health problems, and sex trafficking aren’t victimless, but those aren’t just merely prostitution.
Image source: Kuildeous
#17
Hanging a clothesline, collecting rainwater, or planting a garden in your yard. Some places ban you from doing these things
Image source: llcucf80, Sergey Filippov
#18
Eating food out of someones garbage.
Image source: vegtodestiny, Erik Mclean
#19
Being gay in a homophobic country
Image source: Disastrous-Ad9094, Anna Shvets
#20
Dumpster diving.
Image source: Hot-Refrigerator-623, Trinidad Moreno
#21
Wearing a dress as a man in Tennessee.
Image source: typoeman, Greta Hoffman
#22
I can take a seed at home, put rain water on it and expose it to sunlight, dry the flowers, bake them into a cake and make some THC edibles, and it doesn’t even harm the air quality due to smoking. That’s a crime. No money goes to criminal gangs, and I would risk losing my job and going to prison.
Or I can manufacture alcohol and sell it legally, knowing that it causes people health issues, and that others cause crimes when drunk and disorderly, and that’s absolutely fine and not a crime.
Weird.
Image source: MakeLoafNotWar
#23
Hanging out in a public park after hours
Image source: oogaoogabeluga, Lina Kivaka
#24
Selling alcohol on Sunday. It’s still illegal in some States.
Image source: NotThatAngel, Czapp Árpád
#25
Being an atheist in many many countries
Image source: musical_throat_punch
#26
Stealing from a multi billion corporation
Image source: BaconDragon69, Alexander Suhorucov
#27
Blasphemy
Image source: 02K30C1, Ali Arapoğlu
#28
TONS of blue laws.
basically antiquated laws on the books that have to do with religion (mostly on sundays). In my state you can’t buy alcohol on sunday before noon. And car dealers are not allowed to be open on sunday. Basically they are designed to not compete with church attending times like early morning.
Image source: dirtymoney, junjie xu
#29
When cops pretend to be kids and get people for solicitation to a minor. When I worked at the district attorneys office we LOVED these. The shock on these men’s face when the “14 year old girl” they spoke to was our 6’5”, 300 pound 50 year old detective was just….amazing.
Image source: Impressive_Moose6781
#30
Speeding If traffic is all going above the speed limit. the safest speed is not the speed limit. The safest speed is the speed at which traffic is moving. speeding doesn’t inherently cause accidents. differential in speed causes accidents.
Image source: STICH666, Valerie Sidorova
#31
Jaywalking when there are no cars on the road.
Image source: Cnnlgns, Sakina Mammadli
#32
Loitering. It’s basically just existing somewhere.
Image source: hadapurpura
#33
Collecting rain water (a crime in a lot of cities here in the US).
Image source: blondennerdy
#34
Downloading games for obsolete consoles from companies which are now non-existent.
Image source: IAmNotABritishSpy
#35
Pirating cute cat videos off the internet
Image source: Falling_Rock3, EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA
Follow Us