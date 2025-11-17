Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

A New York City Ballet dancer and I collaborated to produce photographs from above on the salt lake in Utah. I wanted to showcase the beauty of ballet against the natural surroundings whilst highlighting the amazing shadows dancers produce.
#1 Fifth
#2 Fourth
#3 Obtusely, Ballet
#4 Polarity
#5 Turnout Upon A Mountain
#6 All Pure Everything
#7 Black Swan
#8 Décolletage
#9 Dream
#10 Dual Extension
#11 Her World
#12 Idyllic
#13 Purity In Darkness
#14 Shadowless
#15 Tessellated
#16 Those That Look Away
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us