Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

by

A New York City Ballet dancer and I collaborated to produce photographs from above on the salt lake in Utah. I wanted to showcase the beauty of ballet against the natural surroundings whilst highlighting the amazing shadows dancers produce.

#1 Fifth

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#2 Fourth

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#3 Obtusely, Ballet

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#4 Polarity

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#5 Turnout Upon A Mountain

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#6 All Pure Everything

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#7 Black Swan

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#8 Décolletage

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#9 Dream

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#10 Dual Extension

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#11 Her World

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#12 Idyllic

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#13 Purity In Darkness

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#14 Shadowless

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#15 Tessellated

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

#16 Those That Look Away

Swan Lake Reimagined: 16 Aerial Photos Of Ballet Dancers Captured On The Salt Lake In Utah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Learned from The Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2021
Parents Are Sharing The Most Expensive Things Their Kids Ruined, And Some Of Them Will Seriously Scare You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘Positivity With A Hint Of Humor’: 50 Of The Most Wholesome Posts Shared In This Instagram Account
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Funniest, Yet Most Stupid Pun? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Are We Going to See a Starship Troopers TV Show?
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2020
Woman Is Sick Of Having To Watch Her Cousins’ Children At Thanksgiving Gatherings, Decides To Spend It At Her Boyfriend’s
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.