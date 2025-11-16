Hey Pandas, AITA For Being Mad At My Friend For Needing Space? (Closed)

So recently, my friend (who I’ll refer to as A) told me that she needs space from me. She says that I’ve been hostile towards her. My other friends also say I’ve been hostile towards her. I got mad. She knows that I have past friendships where my friends were manipulative and talked behind my back about me.
A’s another friend just came back from a 1 year trip to Europe, and she wants to spend time with her. But, for the past week, she’s been distancing herself from me and ignoring me.
I’ve explained to her that a lot is going on in my life and I have a hard time expressing my emotions, so I bottle them up and when the bottle gets too full I blow. She won’t forgive me for whatever I did. AITA?
I think you have to try and imagine whay she is going through. I think we have all had friends who we felt weren’t good for us and wanted to get distance from. If this is the case, it’s not saying you are a bad person, just that you guys might not be the right match right now. I think my advice would be to try and figure out what you did to hurt her, we’ve all accidentally done bad things. If you are sorry, give her a genuine apology and let her make the choice of what to do next. If you aren’t sorry, then you are the ass in this situation.
I really don’t know how to put this nicely hon but yta. If she needs room to herself then you should respect her space.
Yes you are. You are self-centered, petty, authoritative and clingy.
