50 Cutest De-Chonker Pics And Stories That Are Absolutely Inspiring

We cherish our furry companions dearly, regardless of whether they’re a bit on the plump side or not. However, when it comes to a dog carrying excess weight, it can pose significant health issues, and a hefty pup may not be a happy pup. Having a conversation with your four-legged friend to encourage them to shed a few pounds is sadly impossible. The bestest boys and girls are mostly after an extra treat instead of a workout.
Yet, if a dog owner is determined and committed, they hold the key to transforming their pup’s life for the better. Check out these incredible before-and-after pics of dogs getting healthier through weight loss. Let’s be happy for both their dedicated owners and the dogs themselves.
#1 Two Years And Tons Of Walks Later, Shiloh Has Reached Her Target Weight
Image source: mikerich15
#2 Still The Happiest Guy Around, I’m Just Less Round
Image source: kai100less
#3 I Can’t Believe I’ve Lost Over 12 Lbs. I Used To Have Trouble Getting Up Off The Floor But Now I Can Run Down The Stairs And Jump Off The Couch Without Even Thinking About It
Image source: hellofromfrankie
#4 Look What I Did. 11 Pounds Down Is A Lot For A Chihuahua
Image source: shortysfanclub
#5 Did Her A Good Dechonk. Down From 74 Lbs To 48 Lbs. A Few More To Go
Image source: h2ogood4me
#6 2 Years Later – Looking 2 Years Younger
Image source: trailsandtails
#7 Did Someone Say Glow Up
Image source: luca.staffy_star.saluki
#8 Mom’s Dementia Caused Her To Overfeed For Months. After A Normal Diet And Lots Of Exercise, Beezie Has Shed Nearly 20 Lbs And She Has A New Lease On Life. 45,6 Lbs To 26,8 Lbs
Image source: 1zigzag
#9 From Big Bear To Little Bear
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Veterinarian Said He Needed To Lose Weight. I Present To You, Dechonkified Chester. He Didn’t Like The Journey But Never Takes Food For Granted After The Diet
Image source: save_the_redditor
#11 Weight Loss Since Being Adopted
Image source: princesspennysausage
#12 Looking Like A Completely Different Dog
Image source: shortysfanclub
#13 40 Lbs Down
Image source: gladgladglad
#14 Chimichanga’s Weight Loss
Image source: Permanently_disco
#15 Will You Look At My Girl’s Weight Loss? I Am So Proud Of Chloe And How Far She Has Come In A Year
Image source: groomeronthegollc
#16 Beulah’s Journey: 125 Lbs To 75 Lbs
Image source: shareberry
#17 Jazzy Reached Her Goal Weight
Image source: rachel_lorelle21
#18 Before And After From Cow’s Weight Loss Journey
Image source: houseandtails
#19 Murphy’s Transformation. Before vs. After
Image source: Dagonz14
#20 How It Started vs. How It’s Going. I Went To My Forever Home And Since Then I’ve Lost Nearly 5 Kg
Image source: life_of_bonniekins
#21 From “Help! Pull Me Up” To “You Need Help? I’ll Pull You Home”
Image source: builtbyjimmy
#22 Claude Was Dumped At A Boarding Kennel Weighing 59 Kg. His New Family Rescued Him And Started His Weight Loss Journey For A Healthier Life And He Has Dropped 33 Kg
Image source: simpsonspremiumpetfood
#23 Even As Senior Dogs We Were Successful At Weight Loss With Regular Exercise And Food Portion Control. We’re Both 100 Pounds Down (Or Pretty Close To It) And Healthier Than Ever
Image source: kai100less
#24 One Of My Earliest Weigh-Ins (March 2018) vs. A Healthy Weight Weigh-In (April 2019)
Image source: kai100less
#25 Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Image source: Herwiththetwodogs
#26 Squishy’s Eyes Have Lit Up Over The Years
Image source: builtbyjimmy
#27 Lost A Little Bit Of Weight
Image source: Runnercorn54
#28 Chloe Went From A Chonky 35 Lbs To A Fit 24 Lbs And Is Now An Agility Athlete
Image source: arlakin24
#29 This Was Winston A Few Years Ago And Makes Me Cringe Everytime. So Glad We Are At A Much Healthier Weight Now
Image source: winston.sophie.corgis
#30 My Weight Loss Journey. Started At 61.2 Pounds. The Highest I’ve Ever Been. I Think I’m Off To A Great Start
Image source: skylar_blueeyes
#31 Meet Lemmy Kilmister. We Welcomed This Chonker As A Foster. He Was Tipping The Scale At 47 Lbs. One Year After, He Got To A Much Healthier 30 Lbs… And A Foster Fail
Image source: mrserries
#32 My Hooman Says I’m Not At My Goal Yet But I Made A Ton Of Progress In Less Than A Year! A Couple More Pounds To Go
Image source: lablabdog
#33 Look How Much Of A Good Boy I’ve Been Eating My Vegetables And Being More Active. Got A ‘Lil Chubby And Now I’m Bouncing Around Like A Puppy Again. 6 Kg Lost
Image source: roy_the_bulldog
#34 Her Starting Weight Was 44.7 Lbs. She Is Currently Standing At 33 Lbs
Image source: onefitk9
#35 My Sister’s Corgi. From 40 Lbs To 22 Lbs
Image source: impactsponge
#36 Really Proud Of Our Dechonked Rescue Pupper Corina. 22 Weeks Later, 22 Lbs Lighter
Image source: mommyicant
#37 Maggie Has Lost 6 Lbs And Is Now At A Healthy And Happy Weight. We Think She Looks Amazing
Image source: iffydog
#38 Then And Now. Glow Up One Year Later
Image source: jaxxvs_gsd
#39 When We Got Buddy He Was 53 Lbs. Today He Is Just Around 32 Lbs
When you see your dog every day, things like weight loss are so much less noticeable until you look back at pictures of their starting point.
Image source: minipacklife518
#40 How It Started And How It’s Going
Image source: tots_takes_the_world
#41 10 Months Post-Adoption, And 55 Lbs Lighter
Image source: rachel_lorelle21
#42 Look At My Baby. Jasmine Has Been On A Long Journey Since 2020
Her weight was making it harder to get around comfortably. So I changed her food and gave her fewer treats etc. (Which I think was harder for me than her.) She’s been going on more little outings and roams a little further. And slowly but surely she got her spunk back.
Image source: jackieinalignment
#43 New Year, New Me
Macky here. In August the vet told my pawents that I was fat. They were embarrassed, but at least I was fat and happy (pic 1). That made my pawents put me on this miserable diet and exercise routine. I have lost 8 pounds so far (2 more to go) and I look/feel so much better (pic 2). I’m still miserable on my diet but I continue to love the extra playtime and walkies.
Image source: mackyandbuoy
#44 Piper Met Her Goal! From 100 Lbs To 50 Lbs In A Year
Image source: TheDarkArtsHeFancies
#45 127 Lbs To 108 Lbs. Progress Photo. I’m A Happy Mother! So Proud Of My Rescued Baby
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Adopted This Chubby Little Beagle Bulldog 2 Years Ago Today. Look At How His Weight Loss Has Improved
Image source: rainbaybe
#47 Six Months Ago Today, Momma Brought Me Home
Image source: chaseperfectboy
#48 He Has Lost 5 Kg In Four Months
Image source: busterboylabrador
#49 Almost To Goal Weight: 32 Kg (70.5 Lbs) To 25.5k G (56.2 Lbs) In 6 Months. That’s 6.5 Kg (14.3 Lbs) Total (Around 25% Of Her Current Body Weight)
Image source: emileelaine
#50 From 82 Pounds Down To 74! Still Got A Way To Go But Off To A Good Start
Image source: kimgwynn12
