Danielle Campbell: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Danielle Campbell

January 30, 1995

Hinsdale, Illinois, US

31 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Danielle Campbell?

Danielle Marie Campbell is an American actress known for captivating audiences with her nuanced performances. She brings depth to both dramatic and lighthearted roles on screen.

Campbell gained widespread recognition portraying Davina Claire in The Originals series. Her powerful portrayal of the young witch resonated deeply with supernatural drama fans.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Hinsdale, Illinois, Danielle Campbell was discovered at a Chicago hair salon at age ten. Her parents, John and Georganne Campbell, supported her early foray into acting.

She then secured her first acting role in Prison Break, establishing a foundation for her future career. She attended high school in Hinsdale, though the specific institution name is not publicly disclosed.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Danielle Campbell’s public life, including a relationship with singer Louis Tomlinson from November 2015 to December 2016.

Campbell married actor Colin Woodell on September 13, 2025, after a 2023 engagement. The couple met on the set of The Originals and shares no children.

Career Highlights

Danielle Campbell anchored The Originals series as the powerful witch Davina Claire, a role that brought her significant fan acclaim. She also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie StarStruck, a popular early career milestone.

Expanding her range, Campbell appeared in the psychological thriller series Tell Me a Story, showcasing her versatility. Her roles often blend strong character development with engaging narrative arcs.

Signature Quote

“I was discovered in a hair salon, and can’t imagine doing anything else now.”

