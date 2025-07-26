Classy Portraits of Cats Portrayed As Royalty

Tashkent-based artist Eldar Zakirov presents a series of digital cat paintings, proudly posing in different royal attires for the Hermitage Magazine. The cool cats look so at home in their outfits and each piece is so realistic that one might even be tricked into thinking these are actual oil paintings! Every singly detail, starting with the fabrics of the outfits and ending with the background of the paintings is very carefully chosen to represent the era appropriately and to look like classical paintings.
Throughout the course of history, cats could often be seen in royal or otherwise important surroundings, they have also sparked a lot of creative ideas: starting with their divine positioning in Ancient Egypt, and ending with the muse status for the most famous artists. Clearly these cute cats are the best pet models to pull off these royal tuxedos!
Website: eldarzakirov.deviantart.com | behance
The Hermitage Court Chamber Herald Cat
The Hermitage Court Confectioner Apprentice Cat
The Hermitage Court Moor Cat
The Hermitage Court Outrunner Cat
Hermitage Court Moor in Casual Uniform
The Hermitage Court Waiter Cat
