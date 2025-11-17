95 I Miss You Quotes To Share With Your SO

The best way to express your built-up emotions is with some well-crafted I Miss You quotes from the bottom of your heart. These phrases are powerful when you don’t see your friend or loved one for a long time, like several weeks or years. Emotions build up in that period, but to calm them down, Missing You quotes, despite how cringe they might be, might help you to release them.
I Miss You — a powerful phrase and, to some, a familiar one. These three words are some of the finest things we can say when discussing love phrases. In the English dictionary, these words have the most power. However, their use must be moderate because if we go and start spewing emotional quotes like these, we might anger some people in the process.
If you are looking for the right I Missed You quotes for him or her, your search can stop! Below, we have compiled the best I Miss You and similar quotes you might want to say to someone you haven’t seen for a long time. If you have a close person you just remembered, send some I Miss You quotes for her or him from the list below. Upvote the ones you liked, and comment down below your favorite phrases to use.
#1
“In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” – Virginia Woolf
#2
“Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely.” – Charles M. Schulz
#3
“No matter where you go you will always be in my heart.” – Anthony T. Hincks
#4
“My heart never knew loneliness until you went away. I’m missing you.”
#5
“If you think missing me is hard, then you should try missing you.” – Theofilos
#6
“You are the person I’ll never stop looking for in a crowded place.”
#7
“Missing someone, they say, is self-centered. I self-center you more than ever.” – Saša Stanišić
#8
“If I miss you any harder, my heart might come looking for you.” – Gemma Troy
#9
“The pain of missing you is a beautiful reminder of the joy of loving you.” – Dean Jackson
#10
“But I must admit, I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby.” – Lemony Snicket
#11
“Knowing someone isn’t coming back doesn’t mean you ever stop waiting.” -Toby Barlow
#12
“You know someone is very special to you when days just don’t seem right without them.”
#13
“Missing you is my hobby, caring for you is my job, making you happy is my duty, and loving you is my life.”
#14
“Distance means so little when someone means so much.” – Tom McNeal
#15
“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” – Mahatma Gandhi
#16
“Close together or far apart, you’re forever in my heart.”
#17
“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” – Helen Keller
#18
“Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.”
#19
“True friends are never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart.”
#20
“Words can’t describe the ache that runs through my body when I’m missing you.”
#21
“I started missing you the moment you said goodbye.”
#22
“Today is just another day of trying to get by without you.” – Ranata Suzuki
#23
“My heart was broken and my head was just barely inhabitable.” – Anne Lamott
#24
When we miss someone, often, what we really miss is the part of us that this someone awakens.” – Luigina Sgarro
#25
“I dropped a tear in the ocean. The day you find it is the day I will stop missing you.”
#26
“Think I’ll miss you forever. Like the stars miss the sun in the mornin’ sky.” – Lana Del Rey
#27
“Long after I have given up, my heart still searches for you without my permission.” – Rudy Francisco
#28
“I left the light in my heart on in case you ever wanted to come back home.” – Lennon Hodson
#29
“I think about you now and then about all the mornings that could have been.”
#30
“Think only of the past as its remembrance gives you pleasure.” – Jane Austen
#31
“My library is an archive of longings.” – Susan Sontag
#32
“If you don’t receive love from the ones who are meant to love you, you will never stop looking for it.” – Robert Goolrick
#33
“You’re too far for my hands to hold you, but too near for my heart to love you.” – Laetitia Matilda Hawkins
#34
“I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.” – Cecelia Ahern
#35
“I have late-night conversations with the moon, he tells me about the sun and I tell him about you.” – S.L. Gray
#36
“I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul.” – Charles Dickens
#37
“No, I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams.” – Luke Bryan
#38
“There’s solace in the thought that I will never finish missing her.” – Jim Crace, Harvest
#39
“Missing you comes in waves, and tonight I’m drowning.” – Chris Young
#40
“For when the cold winds blow, I will close my eyes calmly knowing I am anchored to you.” – Tyler Knott Gregson
#41
“Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” – Kay Knudsen
#42
“You realize how much you truly miss someone when something happens, good or bad, and the only person you want to tell is the one person who isn’t there.”
#43
“I wonder if we think of each other at the same moments?”
#44
“You never really stop missing someone — you just learn to live around the huge gaping hole of their absence.” – Alyson Noel
#45
“I just hugged you in my thoughts… Hope you felt the squeeze!”
#46
“Words fall short whenever I want to tell you how special you are to me, but all I can say is, that my world is full of smiles whenever I think of you.” – Natalie Anderson
#47
“That’s how you know you love someone, I guess when you can’t experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too.” – Kaui Hart Hemmings
#48
“As long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” – Donna Lynn Hope
#49
“Perhaps one day we will meet again as characters in a different story, maybe we’ll share a lifetime then.”
#50
“When you’re not here, I feel my heart isn’t either.”
#51
“Must I wonder if your thoughts are of me? If you are missing me, wanting me, creating heart beats and poet-less words for me? [ i do…]” – N’Zuri Za Austin
#52
“No matter where I am, no matter where I go, your heart is my northern light, I will always find my way home.”
#53
“You happened, and absence never felt so real.” – Perry Poetry
#54
“A single person is missing for you, and the whole world is empty.” – Joan Didion
#55
“Sometimes I wonder if you will miss me this much if I disappear.”
#56
“I wonder how much of the day I spend just calling after you.” – Harper Lee
#57
“I wish I had done everything on earth with you.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
#58
“And ever has it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” – Khalil Gibran
#59
“The air I breathe in a room empty of you is unhealthy.” – John Keats
#60
“I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.”
#61
“How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake.” – David Jones
#62
“They say that time heals all wounds but all it’s done so far is give me more time to think about how much I miss you.” – Elizabeth Wilder
#63
“When I’m with you hours feel like seconds. When we’re apart days feel like years.”
#64
“No matter how bad things got between us I still miss you and wish nothing but the best for you.”
#65
“I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds– but I think of you always in those intervals.” – Salvador Plascencia
#66
“We are homesick most for the places we have never known.” – Carson McCullers
#67
“I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly.” – Franz Kafka
#68
“You’re everywhere except right here and it hurts.” – Rupi Kaur
#69
“Poets use countless words to describe their pain, but I only need three: I miss you.” – Caroline George
#70
“How is it that he’s always in my thoughts even when I am not thinking?” – Sanober Khan
#71
“I felt like I was leaving a piece of my soul behind the moment you left. And every second that passes, I miss you like that, times a million.” – J.A. Huss
#72
“The distance may be far and wide, but my heart can cover them all. The space between us is so much more but you should know that I love you so!” – Linda Roy
#73
“I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” – Terri Guillemets
#74
“I miss you a little. A little too much, a little too often, and a little bit more every day.” – John Michael Montgomery
#75
“I fell in love with her when we were together, then fell deeper in love with her in the years we were apart.” – Nicholas Sparks
#76
“Even though I miss you so much, it comforts me to know that we are at least both under the same sky.”
#77
“Distance is just a test of how far love can travel.”
#78
“You will always be with me, like a handprint on my heart.”
#79
“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” – Agatha Christie
#80
“There are friendships imprinted in our hearts that will never be diminished by time and distance.” – Dodinsky
#81
“But nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” – Calla Quinn
#82
“You can never love people as much as you miss them.” – John Green
#83
“If you cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart.” – Ranata Suzuki
#84
“I miss you more than the sun misses the sky at night.”
#85
“If I never met you, I wouldn’t like you. If I didn’t like you, I wouldn’t love you. If I didn’t love you, I wouldn’t miss you. But I did, I do, and I will.”
#86
“Without you here, the sun forgets to shine.”
#87
“I’ll love you forever. Even when I can’t.” – Colleen Hoover
#88
“I wake to you everywhere. Yet you are not here.” – Nayyirah Waheed
#89
“There was nowhere I could go that wouldn’t be you.” – Jeffrey Eugenides
#90
“I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your kiss because it is a miracle.” – Matshona Dhliwayo
#91
“What is the opposite of two? A lonely me, a lonely you.” – Richard Wilbur
#92
“I’ll hold you in my heart, ‘till I can hold you in my arms.” – Eddy Arnold
#93
“Remembering our loved ones is breathing life into their fading images, that we might once more see their faces and pass along a tearful ‘I miss you.'” – Richelle E. Goodrich
#94
“They say when you are missing someone that they are probably feeling the same, but I don’t think it’s possible for you to miss me as much as I’m missing you right now.” – Edna St. Vincent Millay
#95
“He is half of my soul, as the poets say. He will be dead soon, and his honor is all that will remain. – Patroclus in Madeline Miller’s Song of Achilles
Follow Us