Here’s How I’m Getting Ready For Christmas (9 Pics)

by

I collect yarn scraps. Whether it’s a tiny piece or a larger ball of yarn, I keep everything. When I’ve gathered a considerable amount, I use them to crochet colorful toys. My toys are quite large, about 50 cm / 20 inches tall, so I need a lot of yarn scraps. I particularly enjoy giving my toys quirky heads and long arms. This way, the colors and shapes come together to create a playful and attractive whole.

I have cat, dog, owl, fox, monkey, llama, and other patterns of my scrap yarn toys. But today I want to say “I am ready for Christmas”. I crochet beautiful deer with a Christmas color pullover. Green, white, and red always look Christmassy. And if it’s deer, it’s the perfect combination for the holidays.

I am ready for Christmas. And you?

More info: Etsy

#1

Image source: VioletaOwl

#2

Image source: VioletaOwl

#3

Image source: VioletaOwl

#4

Image source: VioletaOwl

#5

Image source: VioletaOwl

#6

Image source: VioletaOwl

#7

Image source: VioletaOwl

#8

Image source: VioletaOwl

#9

Image source: VioletaOwl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
