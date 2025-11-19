Man’s Life Turns Upside Down After Discovering Wife’s Secret: “I Feel Trapped”

Honesty is the foundation of any strong marriage, and without it, a lifetime of trust can disappear overnight.
This Redditor had always been open about his dream of starting a family. His wife never seemed opposed—in fact, she often joined in on conversations about their future as parents. But after years of thinking they were on the same page, he learned something that made him question everything. Now, he’s unsure if their marriage can survive this. Read on to see what happened.
This man had always dreamed of having children and believed his wife shared that vision
Image credits: jul14ka / freepik (not the actual photo)
But recently, she confessed a truth that shattered his hopes
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: DavoBoy_887
Experts say it’s best to discuss having kids sooner rather than later
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
When you meet someone you love, it’s natural to start imagining a future together. You picture finding the perfect home, moving in, maybe adopting a pet, getting married, and building a life side by side. Conversations about these plans can be exciting, but one topic often brings hesitation—children.
Some people avoid the conversation for as long as possible. They might feel uncomfortable bringing it up or worry about judgment, conflict, or even losing their partner. However, experts agree that delaying this discussion can lead to major problems down the road, especially if you and your partner have opposing views.
“It’s too easy to assume that they will feel exactly as you do about having children or not having children, going through fertility assessment or going through infertility treatment, waiting to start a family or not waiting to start a family—the list continues,” says Georgia Witkin, Ph.D., Director of Patient Services Development at Progyny and an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Ob/Gyn, and Reproductive Sciences at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine.
So, ideally, it’s best to talk about values, life goals, and potential dealbreakers—including plans for children—early in the dating stage.
If your views on children don’t align from the start, Anita Chlipala, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Relationship Reality 312, suggests not forcing the relationship to continue.
“If you both are adamant about your stance and won’t change your mind, stop dating each other. It’s easier to walk away before you fall in love,” she tells
Verywell Mind. “There’s really no middle ground here. You’d be wasting your time and are better off finding someone with similar goals.”
That said, differences over having children aren’t uncommon in long-term relationships. According to Chlipala, people may hesitate to have kids due to financial concerns, a lack of trust, past trauma, body changes, or fertility issues. And sometimes, they simply don’t want children at all.
In cases where one partner is uncertain or hesitant rather than completely opposed, Chlipala recommends working with a therapist. Many couples struggle to have these tough conversations on their own, and a therapist can help mediate the discussion.
She notes that once both partners get specific about what raising a child would truly mean for their lives, they may find a path forward—whether that’s embracing parenthood together or accepting that they want different things.
Many readers told the author this was a clear reason for divorce
Some said it’s no surprise he feels heartbroken
Others, however, believed there’s still a chance to save the relationship
