30 Surreal Photo Manipulations That Cross The Boundaries Between Dreams And Reality By Ben Robins (New Pics)

Photo manipulations let artists dive into the surreal corners of their imagination – and few do it as skillfully as Ben Robins. Using Photoshop and other digital tools, Ben transforms ordinary scenes into visually bizarre and mind-bending creations that blur the line between reality and fantasy.

Based in London, the artist has mastered the art of blending real-life environments with imaginary worlds. When asked during our last interview how it all began, he shared: “My father is an artist, and my mother is a writer. Much of my childhood was spent in their different workspaces, and I’ve seen how creative technology changed for both of them over the years. I’ve always been fascinated with new ways of creating.”

Scroll down to explore a collection of Ben’s most recent photo manipulations, which we selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | benrobinsphoto.com%20 | Facebook

#1

Image source: benrobins1

#2

Image source: benrobins1

#3

Image source: benrobins1

#4

Image source: benrobins1

#5

Image source: benrobins1

#6

Image source: benrobins1

#7

Image source: benrobins1

#8

Image source: benrobins1

#9

Image source: benrobins1

#10

Image source: benrobins1

#11

Image source: benrobins1

#12

Image source: benrobins1

#13

Image source: benrobins1

#14

Image source: benrobins1

#15

Image source: benrobins1

#16

Image source: benrobins1

#17

Image source: benrobins1

#18

Image source: benrobins1

#19

Image source: benrobins1

#20

Image source: benrobins1

#21

Image source: benrobins1

#22

Image source: benrobins1

#23

Image source: benrobins1

#24

Image source: benrobins1

#25

Image source: benrobins1

#26

Image source: benrobins1

#27

Image source: benrobins1

#28

Image source: benrobins1

#29

Image source: benrobins1

#30

Image source: benrobins1

