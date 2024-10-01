HBO Max’s Salem’s Lot: Everything We Know

HBO Max have been venturing into movies more and more in recent years, and they are about to deliver their most ambitious project yet with Salem’s Lot. Based on Stephen King‘s second-ever published novel of the same name, the streaming service are looking to leave their mark on a story that has been extrapolated many times in the past. In 1979, a mini-series was released, garnering fanfare and mostly warm reviews from critics.
As the years have gone by, the 1979 series has developed a loyal cult following. However, the same can’t be said for the 2004 adaptation, which failed to live up to its predecessor or the original source material from Stephen King. In 2024, HBO Max will bring the iconic horror story to moviegoers. Here’s everything we know about the project.
What Is the Plot of Salem’s Lot?
HBO Max’s Salem’s Lot will stay respectful to the original story by King, which has become known as one of his most seminal horror stories of his iconic writing career. The upcoming adaptation is backed by a stellar production team behind the likes of The Conjuring and IT (2017). The story revolves around Ben Mears, a struggling writer plagued by the all-too-familiar affliction of writer’s block. In search of fresh inspiration and a much-needed escape from his creative rut, Ben decides to return to his quaint and nostalgic childhood hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot. However, upon his arrival, he discovers that the once-peaceful community is now shrouded in darkness, gripped by an ancient and malevolent vampire who preys upon the town’s residents.
As fear spreads and the townsfolk become increasingly vulnerable, Ben feels an unshakable impulse to confront this sinister evil. He rallies a diverse group of locals – each with their own interwoven stories and stakes in the battle for their town – as they unite in a desperate stand against the encroaching terror. Together, they must navigate the horrors of both their pasts and the present, facing their deepest fears to save Jerusalem’s Lot from descending into eternal night. Story wise, this is as respectful as an adaptation can be, however, from the trailer it appears the narrative has been altered slightly, with Ben already having an inkling that his childhood home has a sinister presence lurking behind its tight-knit solitude.
Who Stars in the HBO Max Adaptation?
Salem’s Lot boasts a mix of rising stars and familiar faces in the industry. Starring in the lead role as Ben is Lewis Pullman, son of Bill Pullman. Born in 1993, Lewis made his acting debut in 2015 and has been steadily climbing the ranks ever since. Nepotism can be thrown out of the equation here as he has stood his own against some big names in Hollywood – including the likes of Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Josh Brolin. Pullman is known for supporting roles in shows like Outer Range and Lessons in Chemistry, as well as movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Press Play. To that, his leading rendition in Salem’s Lot could be his time to shine and prove himself to larger audiences.
At the head of the supporting cast of Salem’s Lot is HBO heavy hitter Bill Camp, who has starred in acclaimed shows like Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, and The Outsider. As one of Hollywood’s most established character actors, he has also starred in movies like 12 Years a Slave, Black Mass, Joker, and Boston Strangler. In Salem’s Lot, Camp will star as Matthew Burke, a high-school English teacher who is thrust into the mission to take down the evil presence in the town he once loved so much.
Salem’s Lot‘s supporting cast showcases a rich and eclectic mix of some of the industries fastest rising talents. Cade Woodward joins the ensemble as Ralph Glick. This role marks a return to the horror genre after making his screen debut in 2018’s A Quiet Place. Ascending actress Makenzie Leigh (Gotham, The Slap) stars as Susan Norton. Furthermore, Danish actor Pilou Asbæk continues his upward trajectory in Hollywood, taking on the role of antagonist Richard Straker. Asbæk has displayed a knack for villainous characters recently, starring in movies like Run Sweetheart Run and Samaritan.
When Will Salem’s Lot Be Released?
Salem’s Lot was originally intended to hit movie theaters in September 2022 via Warner Bros. However, the film was pushed back to a Spring 2023 release date, reportedly due to COVID-19 post-production impediments. Plans were halted yet again and the project was then moved to HBO Max. As a Max original, there are currently no plans for the movie to screen in cinemas. Instead, Salem’s Lot will head straight for home streaming on October 3, 2024. However, UK viewers will have to wait until October 11. Until then, read our pick of the best HBO mini-series you can stream now.
Follow Us