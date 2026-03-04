Hazbin Hotel Fan Fiction17 New “Hazbin Hotel” Fan Comics That Turn Season 2 Into Pure Fandom Fuel

Picking up right where the last batch left off, artist Chlogami is back with another round of Hazbin Hotel fan comics, this time continuing his Season 2 fanfic storyline with even more character chaos, sharp one-liners, and those little “wait… that totally fits” moments fans love to obsess over.

What makes Chlogami’s work so bingeable is how it balances tone. One panel can feel like a quick punchline, and the next can sneak in a surprisingly sincere beat that adds weight to a character’s choices. The expressions do a ton of heavy lifting, the pacing feels like a mini-episode, and the dialogue has that confident rhythm that makes each scene land.

If you’re already following along, you’ll know exactly what you’re in for. And if you’re new here… fair warning: these comics have a way of turning “just a quick scroll” into a full-on reading session.

More info: Instagram

Hazbin Hotel: Adam and Saint Peter kiss?!

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Adam gets kidnapped?!

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Adam reunites with his long lost rib— err… love

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Sera’s Vision

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Mermaid AU

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Mermaid AU Part 2

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: When Vaggie became an exorcist

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Lute’s Secret Date

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Adam’s Snake Trauma

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Time Travel

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Time Travel Part 2

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel x Helluva Boss Orphan Time: Adam’s Daddy Issues!

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s Pet Snake!

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Baby Emily on Earth

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s Pet Snake Part 3

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Lute in Eden

Image credits: Chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s First Day in Heaven

Image credits: Chlogami

